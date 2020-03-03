14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results.

WASHINGTON — Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. About one-third of the delegates -- 1,357 -- were up for grabs.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont seized victory in Tuesday’s biggest prize, California. A resurgent former Vice President Joe Biden won the most states, mostly in the African-American strongholds in the south, and the second-largest delegate state -- Texas.
Biden took Arkansas, Alabama, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.
Early Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press projected that Biden also won Maine.
In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates. Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have already voted.
Super Tuesday primaries were also held for Republicans. President Donald Trump won them all. Virginia canceled its primary. Its delegates are expected to go to Trump by default.
Once results start rolling in, we'll add them below. Until then, each state will have the time polls close and the number of delegates up for grabs.
Virginia
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 99 delegates total available
Vermont
Projected winner: Bernie Sanders
- 16 delegates total available
North Carolina
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 110 delegates total available
American Samoa
Projected winner: Mike Bloomberg
- 6 delegates total available
Alabama
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 52 delegates available
Maine
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 24 delegates available
Massachusetts
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 91 delegates available
Oklahoma
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 37 delegates available
Arkansas
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 31 delegates available
Colorado
Projected winner: Bernie Sanders
- 67 delegates available
Tennessee
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 64 delegates available
Texas
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 288 delegates available
Minnesota
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 75 delegates available
Utah
Projected winner: Bernie Sanders
- 29 delegates available
California
Projected winner: Bernie Sanders
- 415 delegates available