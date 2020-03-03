14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

WASHINGTON — Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The race is potentially shaping up as a contest between two starkly different visions for the party's future and a November face-off with President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, 34 percent or 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs across the country including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have already voted.
In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates.
Once results start rolling in, we'll add them below. Until then, each state will have the time polls close and the number of delegates up for grabs.
Virginia
Projected winner: Biden
- 99 delegates total available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST
Vermont
Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 16 delegates total available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST
North Carolina
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 110 delegates total available
- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. EST
American Samoa
Projected winner: Mike Bloomberg, according to NBC, ABC and CNN.
- 6 delegates total available
Alabama
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 52 delegates available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST
Maine
Projected winner: Trump
- 24 delegates available
- Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST
Massachusetts
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 91 delegates available
- Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST
Oklahoma
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 37 delegates available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST
Arkansas
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 31 delegates available
- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. CST
Colorado
Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 67 delegates available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. MST
Tennessee
Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 64 delegates available
- Polls were originally scheduled to close at close 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, however some were staying open later due to deadly tornadoes that tore through the state on Tuesday.
Texas
Projected winner: Trump
- 288 delegates available
- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST
Minnesota
Projected winner: Biden
- 75 delegates available
- Polls closed at 8 p.m. CST
Utah
Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)
- 29 delegates available
- Polls closed at 8 p.m. MST
California
Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic)
- 415 delegates available
- Polls closed at 8 p.m. PST