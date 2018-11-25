Last update: 7:45 p.m. ET. Next update: By 10 p.m. ET.

Airline passengers faced delays and cancellations across the Midwest on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year as throngs of holiday travelers make their way home from Thanksgiving.

Nationwide, more than 1,220 flights had been canceled and another 4,165 delayed as of 7:45 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Most of those came in the Midwest, where a winter storm was bringing snow, ice and rain to a swath of the Great Plains and Midwest. Blizzard conditions were possible Sunday across parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The weather has led to flight cancellations at a number of airports in the region, including Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

But perhaps the biggest overall impact to air travelers was in Chicago, where more than 755 combined arrivals and departures had been canceled as of 7:20 p.m. ET at the city’s busy O’Hare airport. Many that weren't canceled were running late.

O’Hare is a major connecting hub for both United and American, each of which had canceled hundreds of mainline and regional flights. By FlightAware's count. the cancellations accounted for more than 25 percent of Sunday's entire schedule at O'Hare. Around 100 of O’Hare’s cancellations were made pre-emptively by Saturday night as storm forecasts solidified.

In a Sunday afternoon statement, American warned that a new round of delays and cancellations were possible after 6 p.m. local time "when the winter storm begins impacting our Chicago hub."

"Due to the forecasted wind and snow, the FAA is expected to issue a Ground Delay Program, which will reduce the number of arrivals and departures each hour for all carriers." American added.

Cancellations also sprouted up Sunday morning across town at Chicago's Midway Airport, a major base for Southwest Airlines. A combined 124 arrivals and departures -- about 15 percent of the entire day's schedule there -- had been canceled there as of 7:20 p.m. ET.

In Kansas City, half of Sunday's flights were canceled, disrupting the plans of thousands of holiday travelers there. The airport had halted all flights for several hours "due to extreme conditions," but said at 7:30 p.m. ET that it was ready to resume operations. .

The count of delayed flights also spiked at airports outside the Midwest. Among the hardest hit was Boston, where about 1 out of every 4 flights was running late. The Federal Aviation Administration blamed reduced visibility for the slowdown there. More than 10 percent of flights at New York LaGuardia were behind schedule Sunday, with "volume" and congestion cited by the FAA.

A number of other U.S. airports were reporting higher-than-usual delays, some likely the result of a ripple effect from problems in the Midwest.

Many major airlines were waiving change fees.

The details vary by carrier, but – generally – the waivers allow affected customers to make one change to their itineraries without paying change fees that can cost $200 or more.

