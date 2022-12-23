1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America

Police said a 19-year-old man was killed. No arrests had been made as of late Friday night

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police.

Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket but was not injured.

Police have not made any arrests as of late Friday night.

"If someone decides they want to pull out a gun and shoot someone, with a complete lack of respect for human life, I don’t know what we can do about that,” said Bloomington Police Chief of Police Booker Hodges, during a press conference late Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was evaluating the scene Friday night and the BPD reached out to the ATF for assistance as well, the chief added.

According to police, gunshots were heard inside the Nordstrom store on the first floor of the mall around 7:50 p.m. A BPD officer was in the shop next to Nordstrom when the scuffle and shooting broke out.

"Officers went into Nordstrom's and found one male who had been shot multiple times," Hodges said.

The victim was from Minnesota, but not a resident of Bloomington, according to the chief. At this point, investigators believe the 19-year-old was "involved in an altercation with a group of individuals" before shots were fired, police said.

"Turn yourselves in, do us all a favor, we are gonna catch you, we are gonna lock you up and you are gonna get an orange jumpsuit," said the chief.

Hodges said the Mall of America would reopen Saturday for Christmas Eve, but the Nordstrom store was expected to remain closed.

Additional updates are expected on Saturday.

EARLIER UPDATES:

UPDATE: The lockdown at the Mall of America has been lifted and guests are asked to exit the building, according to MOA's Twitter page.

Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening. Please stay tuned for an additional statement. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) December 24, 2022

UPDATE: Metro Transit has announced buses and light rail trains are no longer serving the Mall of America Station, due to police activity.

Due to police activity, buses and light rail are currently not serving Mall of America Transit Station. Blue Line trains will start/end at 30th Av Station. Stay tuned for more updates. ~LB pic.twitter.com/JFFKPTVuCZ — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 24, 2022

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

