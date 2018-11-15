The best-selling gadget of 2018 will surely be the Apple iPhone, which historically has been the world's biggest-selling product, to the tune of over 200 million units yearly. Nothing else comes close.

But when we asked over 1,000 consumers to pick the top tech gadgets of 2018, the iPhone didn't even make the top 5.

In an exclusive SurveyMonkey/Audience poll for USA TODAY, they picked the Samsung Galaxy S9 phone as their top pick for the year, at 13 percent.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung

The S9, the successor to last year's S8, is notable for having a camera that can shoot in lower light than the iPhone, expandable memory for when all those photos and videos say "memory full" and the ability to shoot video in super slow motion.

More: The best Black Friday beauty deals of 2018

More: Airlines roll out Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales

More: The best Black Friday phone deals of 2018

The screen of an Amazon Fire TV Edition smart television.

Amazon

Tied for second place at 10 percent are the Amazon-branded Fire TV Edition televisions, which offer channel switching and other functionality via the Alexa personal assistant. Amazon has priced the sets super low, between $300 to just over $400. Best Buy is offering the 42-inch version as a doorbuster on Black Friday for $129.

Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple

The new edition of the Apple Watch is also at 10 percent, as is the Samsung Galaxy Note9, the larger edition of the Galaxy S9. The Apple Watch, which sells for $400, has a bigger, brighter screen than last year, and can automatically call for help when the wearer falls — if they don't respond within 60 seconds.

How small is the Google Home Hub? So tiny that the Amazon Echo dwarfs it, and Mr. Jinx the cat towers over it.

Jefferson Graham

Google Home Hub comes in third place, with 9%. The Home Hub is one of three new speakers for 2018 that bring video to the connected speaker category and, at $149, is lower priced than rival products from Amazon and Facebook. Google is discounting the Hub to $99 for Black Friday weekend.

iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple

Tied for fourth at 8 percent are two new iPhones — the XS, the $999 successor to last year's iPhone X, and the larger $1,100 XS Max.

Apple's recently launched iPad Pro.

Apple

The iPhones are followed by Apple's latest new product, the most expensive iPad ever, the $1,000 iPad Pro. It was selected by 7%.

Other products consumers mentioned include the lower-priced $750 iPhone XR at 6 percent; the new, higher-resolution Apple MacBook Air (4 percent); the Fitbit Charge 3, which brings waterproof design to the Fitbit, at 3.3% and Facebook's Portal video speaker, at 3%.

For gift ideas and dates on deals, check out gifts.usatoday.com

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com