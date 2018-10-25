Best and worst car brands of 2018
As auto sales hit their first slow period in years and margins are down, automakers must rely more on their reputations for quality and reliability to keep sales at current levels. According to the latest results of a highly regarded poll on auto industry customer satisfaction released Tuesday, some brands are better able to deliver a positive customer experience. &nbsp; &nbsp; These findings come from the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index, which surveys car owners on their overall service and product experience with specific auto brands. Scores range from 1 to 100. According to the latest edition, the experience of owning an automobile has improved. The industry-wide score for 2018 is 82, up from 81 in 2017. &nbsp; &nbsp; The best-rated brands this year are a make that held the spot last year and one that moved up several spots. At the other end of the list, one brand holds the unfortunate distinction of being by far the worst-rated in the ACSI. Notably, three of the five worst-ranked makes are Fiat Chrysler brands. &nbsp; &nbsp; 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2018 ACSI rankings to determine the best and worst car brands of 2018.
1. Lexus &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 85 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 86 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 160,397 (-0.9%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; Lexus is once again tied as the top-ranked auto brand in the ACSI customer satisfaction survey. Since 2011, it has been one of the top five ranked brands in the survey. Lexus also notched second overall spot in Consumer Reports' 2017 Predicted Reliability Score and first overall in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study.
2. Volvo &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 85 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 82 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 52,296 (+27.6%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; Volvo tied Lexus as the top car brand in the 2018 ACSI. Volvo's 85 score marks the brand's best ever result in the survey. Volvo has also performed well in terms of sales, reporting a 27.6% increase in the number of vehicles sold thus far in 2018 compared to the same period last year. This is the largest increase of any car brand to receive an ACSI score.
3. Subaru &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 84 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 85 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 399,337 (+5.2%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 4.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; Like in years past, Subaru owners are among the most satisfied with their vehicles. The Japanese automaker has scored at least 82 out of 100 in the ACSI ranking in each of the last seven years. Consumer Reports also says Subaru's 2018 model year vehicles are the sixth most reliable class of new cars, up five spots from the previous year.
4. Lincoln &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 84 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 83 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 58,167 (-10.8%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; While the Ford brand itself is one of the worst-performing car makes in this year's ACSI survey, its luxury brand fares much better, improving from a score of 83 last year to tie with Subaru for third best in customer satisfaction. Sales, however, are down by more than 10% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
5. Toyota &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 83 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 86 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 1,286,524 (+5.9%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 12.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; Toyota is the only car brand that ranks highly in terms of market share and overall owner satisfaction. Chevrolet and Ford are the only other car brands with a market share greater than 10%, but neither ranked among the top 20 car brands in the 2018 ACSI. 2018 model year Toyotas received the highest average reliability score from Consumer Reports.
6. Audi &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 83 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 82 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 124,577 (+3.7%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; Like many luxury automakers, Volkswagen's Audi brand ranks fairly high in this index, improving from a score of 82 in 2017. This year's score is also a substantial improvement over the brand's performance in 2014, its first year appearing on the ACSI, when it scored 79, tied for third worst among all auto brands considered that year.
7. Honda &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 83 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 81 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 840,256 (-1.7%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 8.3% &nbsp; &nbsp; After coming in as one of the less-satisfactory car brands with the 2017 model year, Honda improved its score from 81 to 83 and vaulted several places on the list to a tie for fifth. Though Honda's overall sales are down so far this year, sales have improved in the quarter ending in June compared to the same quarter last year. Particularly, SUV sales have improved.
8. Mercedes-Benz &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 82 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 84 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 199,997 (-13.4%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 2.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; While car quality represents a large part of overall car brand satisfaction, the car buying experience also factors into car ownership satisfaction. Mercedes-Benz scored a 9 out of 10 in J.D. Power's 2018 dealership experience rankings.
9. Cadillac &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 82 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 83 (through Q2) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 75,949 (+5.4%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; Cadillac has had its share of struggles, but there are signs of light for the GM brand. General Motors' highest-ranked make on this list also reported a 5.4% sales increase in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
10. BMW &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 82 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 82 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 175,368 (+2.5%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; BMW is tied with other luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac, as well as Volkswagen, for the eighth best customer satisfaction score of 2018. BMW's 2018 class also scored high marks from J.D. Power, which ranked BMW as one of the top quality car brands for 2018, giving it a perfect 10 for mechanical quality. Consumer Reports also said BMW is one of the most reliable brands of the year.
11. Volkswagen &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 82 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 79 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 203,407 (+8.0%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 2.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; It has been three years since a carbon emissions scandal rocked the German automaker. The company's sales plummeted as a result, and the brand's image suffered severely. The company may only now be starting to recover. From 2010 through 2014, the company averaged a score of 84. It scored 80 in 2015, a 78 in 2016, and a 79 in 2017. The company received an 82 this year, returning to the industry average score for the first time since the scandal.
12. Acura &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 81 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 85,900 (-2.4%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; Luxury brands tend to have much higher customer satisfaction ratings than mass-market cars, and while Acura outperforms the majority of car brands on this list, it is one of the worst-rated luxury brands. Sales of Acura are also down 2.4% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
13. Mini &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 0 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 26,932 (+1.3%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.3% &nbsp; &nbsp; Mini's customer satisfaction score of 80 falls below the industry average of 82. However, the small car brand still has its positives, as it is one of just four car brands to score a perfect 10 in dealer experience, according to J.D. Power. Mini is one of the smallest carmakers the ACSI ranks, as its market share is just 0.3%. Its year to date sales are up 1.3% compared to the same period last year.
14. Ram &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 0 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 305,406 (-5.7%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 3.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; Fiat-Chrysler comes out looking far from perfect in the 2018 ACSI ratings. All five of its ACSI-ranked brands underperform the industry average of 82, and three of the five worst-ranked brands are Fiat-Chrysler brands. However, the automaker's Ram truck line, ranked for the first time this year, is tied with Jeep as the best scoring of the company's brands.
15. GMC &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 84 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 269,507 (+2.4%) (through Q2) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 3.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; GMC had the second worst drop in customer satisfaction in the 2018 ACSI ranking. The GM brand of vans, SUVs, and trucks declined from a rank of 84 last year, then tied with Mercedes-Benz for fourth best overall.
16. Hyundai &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 83 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 378,922 (-2.6%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 3.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; Hyundai ranks among the 10 best car brands in both J.D. Power's quality and dependability rankings and Consumer Reports' reliability ranking, but reviews of overall customer satisfaction in the ACSI survey are below average. The brand's ACSI score fell to 80 in 2018 from 83 last year. Sales of Hyundai are down 2.6% through the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2017.
17. Mazda &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 82 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 188,049 (+11.5%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; Mazda's score fell from 82 in 2017 to 80 in 2018. The brand's score declined even as the industry average rose from 81 to 82. Sales of the Japanese automaker have improved, however, and are up 11.5% this year through July compared to the same period in 2017.
18. Jeep &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 574,928 (+20.9%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 5.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; Jeep sales rose by more than 20% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. It is the only one of the Fiat-Chrysler's major brands to report sales growth over that period. It is also one of the company's two brands, along with Ram, to score at least an 80.
19. Buick &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 109,695 (-0.6%) (through Q2) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.3% &nbsp; &nbsp; Buick's sales have faltered of late and are down slightly through the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. In recent years, the brand's rating in the ACSI has plummeted from a high of 88 in 2010.
20. Nissan &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 807,570 (-5.9%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 8.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; Nissan is one of eight car brands that scored an 80 in the 2018 ACSI ranking. The Japanese automaker has struggled in 2018, reporting steep sales drops in several months. On a positive note for the brand, Nissan scored a 9 out of 10 for overall quality in 2018 from J.D. Power.
21. Kia &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 79 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 82 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 346,675 (-1.6%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 3.4% &nbsp; &nbsp; Kia scored an 82 on the ACSI last year after receiving less than an 80 in both previous years. But the South Korean brand regressed in 2018, scoring a 79. Kia sales are also down 1.6% in 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
22. Chevrolet &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 79 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 81 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 1,019,019 (+5.2%) (through Q2) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 11.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; The third largest selling auto brand after Toyota and Ford, GM's Chevrolet division's sales are up by more than 5% so far this year. The brand receives a 9 out of 10 on JD Power's overall quality ratings and a 10 for its dealership experience. However, the brand does not perform as well on the 2018 ACSI, falling from a score of 81 in 2017 to 79 in 2018.
23. Mitsubishi &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 79 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 78 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 77,277 (+23.4%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; Japanese auto brand Mitsubishi has only been rated by the ACSI for four years, but it has never scored better than 79. The brand had been performing poorly for years, but the company has recently shown signs of life. Sales are up 23.4% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
24. Infiniti &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 78 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 0 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 81,917 (-9.0%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; Luxury auto brands tend to perform much better on the ACSI than mass-market brands. Infiniti is the notable exception to the rule as the only luxury brand to score below average in 2018. The brand received a score of just 78 this year. It was unrated last year.
25. Fiat &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 78 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 75 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 9,525 (-43.7%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 0.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; Fiat's launch in the United States has been by most measures a disaster for Fiat Chrysler. The brand never managed to gain a foothold in the U.S. market, and sales continue to plummet -- down by a staggering 43.7% year-to-date, by far the largest decline of any auto brand on this list. Fiat cars also rank among the worst in several measures of quality and customer satisfaction. The good news for the company is that the brand moved out of the worst overall slot in the 2017 ACSI to tie for third-worst with Infiniti.
26. Ford &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 77 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 79 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 1,411,243 (-1.5%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 14.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; The Ford brand has been the most popular in the U.S. in 2018, with a 14% U.S. market share compared to second-place Toyota's 12.8% share. But America's top-selling auto brand also has one of the worst customer satisfaction ratings. Ford's ACSI score fell from 79 in 2017 to 77 in 2018, tied for second worst among all car brands.
27. Dodge &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 77 (tied) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 75 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 282,052 (-3.5%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 2.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; Like each of the five brands with the worst customer satisfaction reviews in 2018, Dodge sales are down -- by 3.5% in the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year. In addition to tying with Ford for the second worst ACSI score in 2018, the brand also rates poorly in several other quality measures. It scores a 1 out of 10 on J.D. Power's Dealership Experience rating, and it is the fourth worst ranked auto brand in Consumer Reports' car reliability scorecard.
28. Chrysler &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2018 customer satisfaction index: 74 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 customer satisfaction index: 79 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD sales: 100,254 (-13.1%) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; US YTD market share: 1.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; No auto brand ranked worse or fell harder in the rankings than Chrysler, which dropped from a 79 score in 2017 to 74 in 2018, the worst score of any car brand by three points. This is just one of many struggles for a manufacturer in which all five rated brands score below the industry average. Sales of Chrysler fell by 13.1% year to date.
Motor vehicle theft in the United States in 2017 remained effectively unchanged from 2016, when the rate increased by nearly 7 percent. Last year, there were 773,139 motor vehicle thefts across the country, a rate of 237.4 per 100,000 residents.

Of course, where you live can greatly increase or decrease the chances of your car getting stolen. 24/7 Wall Street determined the city in every state where your car is most likely to be stolen based on data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The city with the highest rate of car thefts in a state is not necessarily the city with the poorest community or with the biggest crime problems. The majority of these 50 cities have lower poverty rates, higher education levels, and higher household incomes than their respective statewide figures.

Auto thefts in the United States are often carefully planned, highly lucrative schemes for those who are able to evade capture. According to the NICB, many cars are stolen by large organized crime rings running sizable operations. Often, these rings operate out of certain major cities.

Some cars are also much more likely to be stolen than others. While expensive exotic cars may seem like the most efficient way to a large payout for a criminal, common cars like Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks are by far the most stolen vehicles in America. This is especially true of older models without modern security features.

In states like New Hampshire, there is only one metropolitan area, so in New Hampshire, for example, the Manchester-Nashua metro area by default has the highest rate of car theft. However, Nashua has a car theft rate of just 62.7 for every 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest of any metro area. The same goes for Providence, Rhode Island.

Alabama

• Metro area with most car thefts: Mobile
• Vehicle theft rate: 485.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 2,010
• Most stolen car in Alabama: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Alaska

• Metro area with most car thefts: Anchorage
• Vehicle theft rate: 816.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 3,274
• Most stolen car in Alaska: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Arizona

• Metro area with most car thefts: Tucson
• Vehicle theft rate: 318.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 3,260
• Most stolen car in Arizona: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Arkansas

• Metro area with most car thefts: Little Rock
• Vehicle theft rate: 429.5 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 3,171
• Most stolen car in Arkansas: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

California

• Metro area with most car thefts: Redding
• Vehicle theft rate: 751.4 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,352
• Most stolen car in Alabama: Honda Civic

Colorado

• Metro area with most car thefts: Pueblo
• Vehicle theft rate: 812.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,353
• Most stolen car in Alabama: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Connecticut

• Metro area with most car thefts: New Haven
• Vehicle theft rate: 275.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 2,371
• Most stolen car in Connecticut: Honda Civic

Delaware

• Metro area with most car thefts: Dover
• Vehicle theft rate: 100.1 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 177
• Most stolen car in Deleware: Honda Civic

Florida

• Metro area with most car thefts: Miami
• Vehicle theft rate: 343.9 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 21,179
• Most stolen car in Florida: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Georgia

• Metro area with most car thefts: Valdosta
• Vehicle theft rate: 350.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 510
• Most stolen car in Georgia: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Hawaii

• Metro area with most car thefts: Honolulu (Urban)
• Vehicle theft rate: 272.8 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 2,697
• Most stolen car in Hawaii: Honda Civic

Idaho

• Metro area with most car thefts: Pocatello
• Vehicle theft rate: 174.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 149
• Most stolen car in Idaho: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Illinois

• Metro area with most car thefts: Chicago
• Vehicle theft rate: 254.4 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 24,254
• Most stolen car in Illinois: Dodge Caravan

Indiana

• Metro area with most car thefts: Indianapolis
• Vehicle theft rate: 368.9 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 7,484
• Most stolen car in Indiana: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Iowa

• Metro area with most car thefts: Davenport
• Vehicle theft rate: 278.3 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,064
• Most stolen car in Alabama: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Kansas

• Metro area with most car thefts: Wichita
• Vehicle theft rate: 491.8 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 3,175
• Most stolen car in Alabama: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Kentucky

• Metro area with most car thefts: Louisville/Jefferson County
• Vehicle theft rate: 380.2 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 4,920
• Most stolen car in Iowa: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Louisiana

• Metro area with most car thefts: New Orleans
• Vehicle theft rate: 335.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 4,274
• Most stolen car in Louisiana: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Maine

• Metro area with most car thefts: Bangor
• Vehicle theft rate: 57.9 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 88
• Most stolen car in Maine: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Maryland

• Metro area with most car thefts: Baltimore
• Vehicle theft rate: 302.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 8,499
• Most stolen car in Maryland: Honda Accord

Massachusetts

• Metro area with most car thefts: Springfield
• Vehicle theft rate: 162.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,027
• Most stolen car in Massachusetts: Honda Accord

Michigan

• Metro area with most car thefts: Detroit
• Vehicle theft rate: 301.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 12,983
• Most stolen car in Michigan: Chevrolet Impala

Minnesota

• Metro area with most car thefts: Minneapolis
• Vehicle theft rate: 235.3 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 8,472
• Most stolen car in Minnesota: Honda Civic

Mississippi

• Metro area with most car thefts: Gulfport
• Vehicle theft rate: 297.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,171
• Most stolen car in Mississippi: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Missouri

• Metro area with most car thefts: St. Joseph
• Vehicle theft rate: 750.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 952
• Most stolen car in Missouri: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Montana

• Metro area with most car thefts: Billings
• Vehicle theft rate: 558.4 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 952
• Most stolen car in Montana: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Nebraska

• Metro area with most car thefts: Omaha
• Vehicle theft rate: 429.3 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 4,007
• Most stolen car in Nebraska: Honda Civic

Nevada

• Metro area with most car thefts: Las Vegas
• Vehicle theft rate: 482.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 10,624
• Most stolen car in Nevada: Honda Civic

New Hampshire

• Metro area with most car thefts: Manchester
• Vehicle theft rate: 62.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 257
• Most stolen car in New Hampshire: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

New Jersey

• Metro area with most car thefts: Trenton
• Vehicle theft rate: 203.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 763
• Most stolen car in New Jersey: Honda Civic

New Mexico

• Metro area with most car thefts: Albuquerque
• Vehicle theft rate: 1096.8 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 9,989
• Most stolen car in New Mexico: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

New York

• Metro area with most car thefts: Buffalo
• Vehicle theft rate: 124.2 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,412
• Most stolen car in New York: Honda Accord

North Carolina

• Metro area with most car thefts: Hickory
• Vehicle theft rate: 249.1 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 913
• Most stolen car in North Carolina: Honda Accord

North Dakota

• Metro area with most car thefts: Bismarck
• Vehicle theft rate: 203.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 269
• Most stolen car in North Dakota: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Ohio

• Metro area with most car thefts: Cleveland
• Vehicle theft rate: 294.8 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 6,070
• Most stolen car in Ohio: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Oklahoma

• Metro area with most car thefts: Tulsa
• Vehicle theft rate: 538.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 5,336
• Most stolen car in Oklahoma: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Oregon

• Metro area with most car thefts: Portland
• Vehicle theft rate: 512.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 12,577
• Most stolen car in Oregon: Honda Accord

Pennsylvania

• Metro area with most car thefts: Philadelphia
• Vehicle theft rate: 175.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 10,708
• Most stolen car in Pennsylvania: Honda Accord

Rhode Island

• Metro area with most car thefts: Providence
• Vehicle theft rate: 140.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 2,280
• Most stolen car in Rhode Island: Honda Accord

South Carolina

• Metro area with most car thefts: Columbia
• Vehicle theft rate: 484.3 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 3,996
• Most stolen car in South Carolina: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

South Dakota

• Metro area with most car thefts: Rapid City
• Vehicle theft rate: 252.6 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 371
• Most stolen car in South Dakota: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Tennessee

• Metro area with most car thefts: Cleveland
• Vehicle theft rate: 378.5 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 463
• Most stolen car in Tennessee: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Texas

• Metro area with most car thefts: Lubbock
• Vehicle theft rate: 514.2 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,630
• Most stolen car in Texas: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Utah

• Metro area with most car thefts: Salt Lake City
• Vehicle theft rate: 564.0 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 6,785
• Most stolen car in Utah: Honda Civic

Vermont

• Metro area with most car thefts: Burlington
• Vehicle theft rate: 72.8 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 159
• Most stolen car in Vermont: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Virginia

• Metro area with most car thefts: Richmond
• Vehicle theft rate: 220.5 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 2,854
• Most stolen car in Virginia: Honda Accord

Washington

• Metro area with most car thefts: Seattle
• Vehicle theft rate: 494.9 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 19,136
• Most stolen car in Washington: Honda Accord

West Virginia

• Metro area with most car thefts: Charleston
• Vehicle theft rate: 570.9 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 1,224
• Most stolen car in West Virginia: Ford Pickup (Full Size)

Wisconsin

• Metro area with most car thefts: Milwaukee
• Vehicle theft rate: 413.4 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 6,516
• Most stolen car in Wisconsin: Dodge Caravan

Wyoming

• Metro area with most car thefts: Cheyenne
• Vehicle theft rate: 223.7 per 100,000 residents
• Total vehicles stolen in 2017: 220
• Most stolen car in Wyoming: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

Methodology

To determine the city in every state where your car is most likely to be stolen, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the vehicle theft rate in each metropolitan statistical area from the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s “2017 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft” report. Total vehicles reported stolen in 2017 in each city also came from this report. The most stolen car in each state is from the NICB’s “2017 Hot Wheels" report.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

