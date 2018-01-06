The best places to travel in June Skyview Los Alamos is a new boutique hotel reborn from a 1950’s era motel. 01 / 13 Skyview Los Alamos is a new boutique hotel reborn from a 1950’s era motel. 01 / 13

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The summer season is about to kick off. As schools let out for the break, June is a very popular month for transatlantic travel.

Hotel rates and airfares will start to creep up soon. Travel consultants such as Bridget Cohn at Four Hundred, a luxury travel agency, suggests using the summer to explore the USA.

“I might suggest taking advantage of domestic locations—the North Fork of Long Island is gorgeous and we are loving the newly renovated Sound View Greenport—a nice low-key alternative to the Hamptons which can get overcrowded this time of year.,” Cohn says.

Sonia Shalom, another travel consultant at Four Hundred, suggests heading to Winvian Farm in Connecticut. The destination in Litchfield Hills, Conn., is within two hours of New York and Boston. Winvian Farm features a farm-to-table restaurant supplied by the farm on property.

The resort has 18 cottages that each have different themes and decor. For instance, the Helicopter cottage has a fully restored helicopter from 1968 that has been redesigned into the living room of the cottage. Litchfield also has year-round local events, theater, arts and antiques.

If you want to venture farther out west, Central California becomes pleasant this time of year. The Santa Ynez Valley have charming towns and wine country, including the rural Ballard, the western town of Los Alamos, and the Danish town of Solvang, which was founded by Danish-Americans in 1911.

Los Alamos also has a new boutique hotel called the Skyview that was originally a 1950’s era motel. It has a vineyard, a pool, and private decks.

Mitch Krayton, a certified travel associate at Krayton Travel in Denver, suggests that travelers help destinations that have had natural disasters in the past year. He says they are in need of tourism dollars and that they are not completely destroyed and can offer value and fun.

Hawaii Island, one of the six major Hawaiian islands, has seen tourism decline because of the Kilauea volcano eruption. At least 2,000 residents near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have been evacuated.

The affected area is only a small slice of the island, but the travel industry says it has been adversely affected because tourists are worried about toxic gases.

“Hawaii is feeling the pinch of volcanic warnings,” Krayton says. “These warnings are valid, but they only impact the southeast corner of the Big Island of Hawaii. The west coast resorts of the Big Island are open without impact. All the other islands are also open and feeling a decline in travelers. You can find good value now.”

Puerto Rico is now one year into its recovery from Hurricane Maria. As part of the USA, it is an easy destination for U.S. residents in terms of not having to provide a passport. Parts of Puerto Rico have had sporadic power outages in the last year but the capital, San Juan, typically has power and is trying to attract visitors.

“Yes, there are still parts of the island having issues, but you can travel and volunteer to help as well,” Krayton says. “Puerto Rico requires no passport and is a beautiful place to spend the summer."

Texas is always a popular sport, and this summer the-18 mile seaside community of Port Aransas on Mustang Island making a comeback after Hurricane Harvey struck last August.

Port Aransas is known as the fishing capital of Texas. Restaurants and hotels continue to re-open and the 25th Annual Fishing Break Tournament will take place from June 22 to June 23.

The best natural wonders to see in spring x 01 / 12 x 01 / 12