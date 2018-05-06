President Trump and Kim Jong Un

KCNA VIA KNS, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un need to get a few things right for their June 12 summit in Singapore to be considered a success.

Trump ultimately wants North Korea to commit to “complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization." Kim seeks security assurances and normalized relations with the U.S. that would result in economic development for the impoverished North.

Both leaders are impetuous — they traded a barrage of insults and firey threats last year. Trump called off the historic summit two weeks ago before relenting to go through with it Friday. Many details still need to be worked out.

Here’s what they need to succeed:

No one leaves early

The first goal of the summit should be “that the summit not fail,” former U.S.-Korea negotiator Robert Gallucci said Monday at a press briefing by 38 North, an online analysis publication based at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. “That no one goes home early because of what the other side said or did,” and that they agree in general to continue negotiating.

Gallucci was the former chief U.S. negotiator in a 1994 agreement in which North Korea committed to freeze its plutonium weapons program in return for two light-water nuclear reactors and economic benefits promised by the United States. (That agreement was never fully implemented.)

More: North Korea's threat to cancel Trump-Kim summit is just the latest of broken promises

More: Kim Jong Un's fires top military leaders: What does it mean?

More: Jim Mattis warns of 'bumpy road' on way to Trump-Kim summit