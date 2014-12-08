Kate Spade is pictured posing among handbags and shoes from her collection in New York.

The apparent suicide of fashion icon Kate Spade is raising awareness about prevention.

About 39,500 people died of suicide in 2011. That's more deaths than from murder, prostate cancer or car accidents, according to the American Association of Suicidology.

Some of the most frequently cited risk factors for suicide include mental disorders, depression, a prior suicide attempt, family history and exposure to other people's suicidal behavior, according to the National Institutes of Health.

So how do you know when a loved one needs help?

Warning signs

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, some of the warning signs of suicide are:

• Talking about wanting to die. About 50%-75% of people who attempt suicide tell someone about it first.

• Finding ways to kill themselves, like hoarding medicine or buying a gun.

• Insomnia

• Losing interest in things and becoming withdrawn from family and friends.

What to do

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, you should not leave them by themselves. Also, remove anything that might be harmful to the person, such as guns, according to NIH.

"Try to get your loved one to seek immediate help from his or her doctor or the nearest hospital emergency room, or call 911," NIH says on its website.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Resources

