Parents do not single-handedly make children fat or thin. Genes play a role. So does the wider world – a world where screens can be more alluring than swing sets, and where cookies are often cheaper and more accessible than fruit.

Still, experts say, parents make a difference.

Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

• Know your child’s body mass index, or BMI, a measure of body composition, based on weight and height. The number your pediatrician gives you is a percentile rank, showing how your child compares with others of the same age and gender. A child at the 85th percentile is overweight; one at the 95th percentile is obese.

• If your child is in or near that danger zone, your goal should be to slow the weight gain to a healthier pace. Weight loss is almost never appropriate for small children.

• Eliminate or limit fruit juice to 4 to 6 ounces a day, and steer clear of all sugar-sweetened beverages.

• Keep healthy foods and beverages (water, fruits, vegetables and other low-calorie snacks) in plain sight on the kitchen table or counter, or up front in the refrigerator.

• Encourage children to eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

• Keep TVs out of bedrooms and kitchens, to encourage sleep and healthy eating.

• Join your child in physical activities – biking, walking the dog, going to playgrounds – aiming for at least 60 minutes a day.

And when your child goes to preschool or a daycare center? According to recommendations developed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, your child will benefit if the provider:

• Offers fruits and vegetables at least twice a day each.

• Makes drinking water freely available, inside and outside.

• Serves meals and snacks family-style, letting children serve themselves.

• Encourages children to try new foods.

• Avoids rewarding children with food.

• Aims for at least two hours of active play, including time outside, each day.

• Avoids letting children sit for more than 30 minutes at a time.

• Rarely uses TV or videos.

Following such practices at home and away is not always easy, “but it is feasible,” says Dianne Ward, a professor of nutrition at North Carolina.

And it’s worth the effort, she says, because “this is when kids develop habits and patterns and preferences” that can last a lifetime.

Zonia Torres, childcare provider and educator dances with preschoolers at Shining Stars Family Child Care in San Francisco on Oct. 24, 2018. Shining Stars Family Child Care in San Francisco is part of an obesity prevention program that uses research-backed approaches (like serving lots of fruits and vegetables and getting kids active for 2 hours a day Ð in her case, with salsa and merengueÊdancing, as well as backyard play).

Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com