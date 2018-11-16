We've heard of soy milk, almond milk and even coconut milk – but what in the world is oat milk?

If you're a coffee connoisseur or just up on all the latest nondairy products, then you may have come across a milk substitute called oat milk.

Oat milk, like the name suggests, is made from oats and water. The two are blended together and strained to create a nondairy, gluten-free, nut-free, vegan alternative to cow's milk.

According to most oat milk "recipes," it's pretty simple to make your own at home and unlike almond milk, you don't need to soak the oats overnight. All you'd need is some rolled oats, water, a blender and a cheesecloth or nut milk bag. Some recipes call for soaking the oats for a few minutes, while others suggest to just skip the soaking altogether – the choice is yours.

A selection of lattes from Coffee for Sasquatch in Los Angeles that use milk alternatives such as soy, oat, almond, and macadamia. Soy milk is starting to fall out of favor and oat milk from Oatly is gaining ground in coffee shops across the country. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Although oat milk has been around for 25 years and is a pretty common thing to find in Europe, it first made its appearance at Intelligentsia coffee shops last year by way of a Swedish company called Oatly.

Oatly has been hailed as the savior of nondairy lattes – kind of. It was, though, first introduced to the U.S. via coffee shops instead of store shelves because who else do Americans trust more than baristas?

