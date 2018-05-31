The IRS has encouraged tax filers to re-examine their withholding amount in light of the new federal tax rules. FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner in front of U.S. Capitol.

Before you blink, half of the year will be gone. But before you splurge on a summer vacation, make sure you won't be on the hook for a huge tax bill next spring.

We've all heard about tax cuts this year. We've seen more money in our paychecks. But tax experts warn that many people need to take time to tinker with the amount being withheld from their paychecks for income taxes now in order to have enough time to fix any potential big trouble spots ahead.

Not taking any action means you could be risking an extra-large income tax bill come April 2019. Or you might be shocked by a much smaller refund than you'd expect.

Major changes in the federal tax law that went into place in 2018 make it necessary for many taxpayers to re-evaluate their paycheck withholding.

"A lot of taxpayers got a bigger paycheck starting in February," said Mary J. Wade, a certified public accountant at Gordon Advisors in Troy, Mich.

But Wade said that doesn't mean the withholding amount is correct for your individual financial picture.

The Internal Revenue Service recently urged two-income families and people who work more than one job to complete a "paycheck checkup."

The IRS has a withholding calculator at its site that can help you judge if you need more money withheld. See www.irs.gov for "Paycheck Checkup." Delaying means there are fewer pay periods before Dec. 31 to make any necessary adjustment — which means you'd have to drastically reduce your take-home pay if you wait until too late in the year.

Who needs to take such extra steps?

Those who need a review include: Two-income families; Families with older dependents, including children 17 or older; and Taxpayers who itemized deductions in 2017 — including some with vacation homes.

Households with high incomes, homeowners who live in high property tax states and those with complex tax returns are urged to take a second look at their withholding amounts, too.

"Everybody has asked us: 'What's this going to mean for me next year?' " said James O'Rilley, tax director for Doeren Mayhew & Co. in Troy, Mich.

Many reviews conducted during tax season indicated that most people would be saving money on their tax bills, he said.

Even so, O'Rilley said, people may still need to adjust their withholding if they want a large refund next year or they don't want to owe money.

Some key questions to consider:

How many children age 18 and older do you have?

A higher standard deduction beginning on 2018 federal income tax returns would appear to simplify things, but families with several children could end up receiving a smaller tax break than they'd expect, said Karl L. Fava, a certified public accountant at Business Financial Consultants in Dearborn, Mich.

Much can depend on the age of your children.

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Child Tax Credit doubles to up to $2,000 beginning on 2018 returns for children under age 17. The child must be 16 or younger by the end of the year to qualify.

The higher child tax credit can help to offset the loss of a $4,050 personal exemption for each dependent child. But that credit doesn't apply to those age 17 and older.

As a result, if you have two or three dependent children age 17 or older, you could end up facing a higher tax bill than you might expect for 2018.

The child tax credit is phased out based on income. But the good news is that the new credit will apply to more people at higher income levels than in the past. The phase-out income thresholds are $400,000 to $440,000 for married couples filing jointly and $200,000 to $240,000 for all other filers.

A point to consider: Taxpayers still will receive a credit for dependents that are not qualifying children. But that credit is $500 and can apply to dependent children ages 17 and older and other dependents.

Did you itemize on your 2017 return?

Many households — perhaps about 27 million returns — will no longer itemize under the new tax rules on their 2018 returns.

The standard deduction goes up to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly — up from $12,700 in 2017. The standard deduction goes up $12,000 for singles in 2018, up from $6,350 for 2017.

Take a two-income married couple who are expected to have $195,000 in total income in 2018 — the same as last year. They have two children under age 17. And say they had $27,937 in deductions on their 2017 returns — including $14,294 in state and local income and property taxes.

Wade projected that the couple would likely take the standard $24,000 deduction on their 2018 return. That's because the couple in this example would run up against the new tax rules that cap state individual income, sales and property taxes deductions at up to $10,000.

Changes to the state and local tax deduction — known as the SALT deduction — can affect two-income households, as well as homeowners with higher property taxes.

The couple in this example also loses $16,200 in personal exemptions but, in this case, the couple gets an extra $4,000 child tax credit under the new rules.

Even so, Wade's example has that couple receiving a federal income tax refund of $3,927 when they file their 2018 return next year versus a refund of $352 based on their 2017 return. That assumes the same level of income and expenses.

The higher refund occurs because they would benefit from lower tax rates and they will qualify for the expanded child tax credit. (They did not qualify at all for the child tax credit on 2017 returns because of lower income cutoffs.)

Yet a family with children who are 17 or older in 2018 could face a less pleasant surprise.

"Probably the biggest trap zone is parents of college-age kids who are dependent," said Leon LaBrecque, CEO of LJPR Financial Advisers in Troy.

When you lose personal exemptions, you're increasing your taxable income. While tax rates are lower under the new tax rules, losing a few exemptions can have a significant impact on one's tax bill.

Many families who have vacation homes — and have been able to deduct their property taxes in the past — also could face a bigger tax bill if they hit the limit, he said. Career couples with big homes and cottages could easily run up against that $10,000 cap, too.

Many families should not just assume the amount that's being withheld from their paychecks right now is correct, LaBrecque said. People should run the numbers — and to be extra safe they can make sure they're paying in what they paid in last year, LaBrecque said.

Fava said he'd recommend that people try to run a tax projection to determine where their 2018 projected tax liability will roll out.

"Once a liability is determined then one can extrapolate their tax withholding over the remainder of the year and match the two numbers up," Fava said.

Another point to consider: The IRS notes that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also suspends miscellaneous itemized deductions that are subject to the 2% of adjusted gross income floor. As a result, individual taxpayers won't be able to deduct unreimbursed employee expenses, such as uniforms and union dues, beginning on 2018 returns.

What do I do if I expect that more money needs to be withheld?

Employees who need to complete a new Form W-4 should submit that form to their employer as soon as possible. As a general rule, the fewer withholding allowances an employee enters on Form W-4, the more money will be withheld for income taxes. Entering a large number means a smaller tax refund or potentially a bigger tax bill.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com or 313-222-8876. Follow Susan on Twitter @Tompor.

