USA TODAY is introducing a personalized newsfeed and tailored alerts for its loyal mobile app audience. Our latest product feature, My Topics, lets readers create their own experience with a customized headline feed and an option for automatic push notifications when USA TODAY publishes new stories about their selected topics.

“The USA TODAY app is known for its signature alerts, which Apple featured as ‘turbo-charged’ and Digiday named a Mobile Innovation Award finalist,” said Jason Jedlinski, VP Product Management, USA TODAY NETWORK. “Our users enjoy the notifications triggered by our editors and tell us they want additional alerts about the people, places and subjects that matter to them. We’re pleased to answer that request.”

My Topics is available for new installs and users who upgrade to version 5.8. Here’s how it works:

Each article features a primary topic beneath the headline, along with an “Add to My Topics” button.

Users have the option to enable automatic push notifications for each topic.

Within the My Topics list, users will see all articles tagged with topics they’ve added.

They can manage their topics and see a list of topics recommended by USA TODAY editors.

“For many of our mobile app users, we’re already a daily habit,” Jedlinski added. “There’s a segment of our audience who read more than a thousand stories each month and therefore My Topics is the next logical step to reward and encourage deeper engagement.”

My Topics will be expanded to other USA TODAY NETWORK mobile apps this summer.

