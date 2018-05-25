This might be the right time to open your small business.

Main Street. It has a lovely patina, does it not?

Evoking iconic Americana images of mom and apple pie, neighbors and hometowns, indeed, of small business itself, Main Street historically radiates a glow as warm and sweet as a wintry cup of cocoa.

But lately, Main Street has had to evolve. Given the rise of the Internet, global competition, recessions and wars, and changing demographics and tastes, Main Street today is different from the Main Street of yore.

Warm and fuzzy still? Sure. But Main Street today is also higher tech, more multicultural and increasingly innovative.

This new Main Street is the one we will be celebrating, encouraging and assisting with the launch of USA & Main, a new section for small business, startups and entrepreneurs at USATODAY.com, that launches next week. For a preview, and to sign up for our newsletter, go to usaandmain.com.

Like Main Street itself, our coverage has evolved, and we think you will love the changes. Visit usaandmain.com to find stories, videos, tips and hacks to help you run your business better or start the company you've always dreamed of.

While you browse, consider all of the ways Main Street's small businesses have morphed over the years.

Main Street entrepreneurs used to only sell offline

The new Main Streeters sell offline, online, everywhere. Whereas traditional Main Street was a local affair where proprietors knew their local customers by name, the new Main Street business owners are just as devoted to using the Internet to find new customers from across the country and around the globe. Indeed, e-commerce, once the sole domain of behemoths such as Amazon, now fuels Main Street's growth.

Main Street once only connected with customers in person

The new Main Street also goes where the eyeballs are. Studies regularly show that in-person, back-slapping, great-to-see-ya networking remains one of the favorite ways for small business owners to market their business.

But social media is increasingly important. Networking now happens not only at the local chamber of commerce but also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, websites, blogs and more.

Main Street used to be mostly white, male and heterosexual

The new Main Street is much more diverse. Needless to say, as our society's attitudes, demographics and laws are changing, and Main Street today is changing right along with that and becoming more multiethnic, multicultural and inclusive.

Recent statistics bear out these demographic shifts:

► According to the latest available statistics from the Small Business Administration, minority entrepreneurship generally — and Hispanic entrepreneurship in particular — is on the rise, with gains across the board over the past decade. The rate of minority business ownership in 2012 was 14.6% compared with 11.5% in 2007. Black business owners made up nearly 50% of all minority owners while Asians made up 29.6%. The Hispanic share of all U.S. business owners was 10.3% in 2012, compared with 8.3% in 2007.

►Women-owned businesses are also gaining, with 39% of all small businesses now being owned by this group, according to the National Association of Women Business Owners. About 5.4 million U.S. firms are majority-owned by women of color.

►Finally, while immigrants constitute 15% of the general U.S. workforce, they account for about 25% of entrepreneurs, according to Harvard Business Review.

More small business owners expect to add staff in 2018 than thought they would last year.

Main Street used to advertise only in the newspaper, on TV and radio and on billboards and bus benches

The new Main Street embraces all the marketing technology this new world has to offer. Pity the small-business owner who has not embraced the awesome power of a website, social media, pay-per-click, e-newsletters, apps, smart phones and all the rest.

Main Street used to be a 9-to-5 affair

New Main Street proprietors know employees want to work wherever and whenever they want and that customers want to be able to shop the same way.

Yet while changes abound for Main Street, one thing that will always remain the same is that small businesses embody the best the USA has to offer. Optimistic, hardworking, creative, inventive, innovative and driven, that is Main Street — yesterday and today.

Small-business owners know that together they can do so much more than they could do apart. The difference is how we band together these days. Main Street is tapping into that change, and at USA TODAY Money, so are we.

Steve Strauss, @Steve Strauss on Twitter, is a lawyer specializing in small business and entrepreneurship and has been writing for USATODAY.com for 20 years. Email: sstrauss@mrallbiz.com. You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

