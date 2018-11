Three American service members died when a roadside bomb exploded Tuesday in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, U.S. military officials said.

Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the U.S. forces, told the Associated Press that three other service members and one American civilian contractor were injured in the blast.

No group immediately responsibility for the attack near the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital. Identities of the victims were not immediately released.

