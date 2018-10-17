A security guard walks in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Veteran Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared Oct. 2, 2018, while on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, sparking an international uproar involving the kingdom, Turkey and the United States that remains unresolved.

Lefteris Pitarakis, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would not rupture America’s long-standing alliance with Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and possible murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite mounting international and domestic pressure.

“We’re not going to walk away from Saudi Arabia,” Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview. “I don’t want to do that.”

Trump implied that only if the top echelon of Saudi's royal family were implicated would he find it necessary to mete out any punishment against Saudi Arabia.

"I hope that the king and the crown prince didn’t know about it. That’s a big factor in my eyes," Trump said.

Before a meeting with his cabinet secretaries in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized Saudi Arabia's importance as a U.S. ally. He also questioned the existence of audio and video recordings that Turkish officials say implicate Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi's brutal killing.

A pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Wednesday that it had heard an audio recording of Khashoggi’s murder, in which Saudi Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi could be heard telling those allegedly torturing Khashoggi: "Do this outside; you’re going to get me in trouble." It said one of the torturers replied: "Shut up if you want to live when you return to (Saudi) Arabia."

The New York Times also reported on the audio recording Wednesday, detailing additional gruesome details of Khashoggi's apparent torture and dismemberment.

“We have asked for it, if it exists," Trump said when asked about the tapes. "I’m not sure yet that it exists, probably does, possibly does."

Asked why he has not dispatched the FBI to help the Turkish government with the investigation, Trump responded: "Well, he wasn’t a citizen of this country for one thing." Kashoggi was a permanent U.S. resident.

Trump then went back and forth with reporters about the FBI before saying he would not divulge whether the nation’s top law enforcement agency had begun any kind of investigation.

"I want to find out what happened, where is the fault," Trump said. "And we will probably know that by the end of the week.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and likely murder "a big deal," adding that the Justice Department was "seriously evaluating" a possible role in the investigation.

Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo initially declined to comment when asked if he had heard the audio. His spokeswoman later said Pompeo had not. She did not say whether he had asked for it.

Trump's remarks were an about-face from Sunday, when he threatened Saudi Arabia "severe punishment" if the country was found responsible for Khashoggis alleged death.

The Saudi journalist, who wrote critically of the kingdom and royal family for the Washington Post, has been missing since entering the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2 to obtain some routine paperwork to marry his fiancé. Turkish officials say he was murdered inside the building, but Saudi officials have strenuously denied that.

Trump’s remarks came as Pompeo completed a series of hastily arranged meetings in Saudi Arabia and Turkey to confront the escalating diplomatic crisis stemming from Khashoggi's disappearance. Trump administration officials have cultivated close ties to Saudi regime, seeing the U.S. ally as a key partner in their efforts to isolate Iran.

In Riyadh, Pompeo meet with Saudi King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler. Trump said he dispatched Pompeo on the trip "to get to the bottom" of the Khashoggi case.

But Trump and Pompeo have since seemed to accept the Saudi royal family's denials at face value, even as the Turkish officials have leaked new evidence suggesting Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Pompeo said the Saudis had promised to conduct a full and "transparent investigation" and they promised to make "no exceptions on who they would hold accountable," including members of the governing royal family.

"They made a commitment ... to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official," Pompeo said.

Pompeo denied that he was giving the Saudi's the benefit of the doubt.

"It’s reasonable to give them a handful of days more to complete (their investigation), so they get it right," he said. "That’s what they’ve indicated they need, and and then we’ll get to see it."

He promised to evaluate the Saudi probe on "a factual straight-up basis," even as he expressed reluctance to take any steps that would jeopardize America's close ties with the Saudis.

"The Saudi’s have been great partners in working alongside us" on curbing Iran and other issues, he said. "We need to make sure that we’re mindful of that."

Trump has made Saudi Arabia a centerpiece of his Middle East policy, analysts said, seeing the country as a check on Iranian ambitions, a guarantor of stable oil prices, and a possible supporter of some kind of Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

"It's all magical thinking," said Aaron David Miller, a former State Department Middle East adviser under presidents of both parties. Nevertheless, Trump is very protective of his Saudi allies, he said.

Miller pointed out that Trump made Saudi Arabia his first foreign trip, a heavily promoted visit organized in part by son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner. The Saudi hosts feted Trump during events ranging from a lavish banquet to sword dancing.

"They flattered him, they fed him," Miller said. "He loved the pomp and circumstance, and the money."

Critics believe Trump will do whatever he can to protect the Saudis.

John Brennan, former CIA director under President Barack Obama and a fierce critic of Trump, told NBC's Today show that Saudi leaders probably knew the hit would happen and thought they could get away with it because of their ties to Trump.

"Jamal Khashoggi’s apparent death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is an atrocity, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s close ties to the White House must not stand in the way of a full and forceful U.S. response," Brennan tweeted this week.

Lawmakers in both parties have pressured Trump to be more aggressive in his response, with some suggesting sanctions against Saudi Arabia and others threatening to block U.S. weapons sales to the country. But it's unclear if Congress will follow through on those possible steps.

More: Ryan says Saudi-American relationship will survive Khashoggi case, Feinstein says maybe not

More: 'Do this outside': New lurid claims over how Saudi Arabia's Jamal Khashoggi was killed

More: Can the U.S.-Saudi relationship survive journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s presumed killing?

More: US weapons sales a flashpoint as President Trump presses Saudi Arabia over missing journalist

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com