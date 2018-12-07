Croatia, France square off for World Cup glory

One of the most entertaining World Cups in history comes to a conclusion Sunday as France and Croatia face off with the world title on the line (11 a.m. ET, FOX or Telemundo). Croatia, which didn't officially join FIFA until 1992, will be playing in its first final after a dramatic extra-time win over England. As for France, Sunday's showdown in Moscow will mark the third time Les Bleus have reached final. So will France hoist the cup as they did in 1998? It might depend on 19-year-old French star Kylian Mbappe's devastating speed, gifted feet and finishing composure. Not sure who to root for? USA TODAY Sports weighed in with their predictions.

More protests expected as Trump visits Scotland ahead of Putin meeting

Hundreds of people are expected to protest Saturday as President Donald Trump visits Scotland. The last time Trump traveled to Scotland was in 2016, hours after the Brexit vote and shortly after he became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. On Friday, Trump attempted to downplay the searing remarks he made to a London newspaper about British Prime Minister Theresa May and said he apologized to her for what he described as a "fake" story. The trip to Scotland is likely to be less dramatic, as he spends the weekend out of the spotlight ahead of the high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wimbledon: Serena, Kerber compete in women's singles final

Serena Williams may secure her 24th Grand Slam tournament win Saturday should she defeat Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon women's singles final. A highly-anticipated match Saturday — even members of the British royal family will be in attendance — Kerber and Williams have met on the Wimbledon final court once before where Williams secured a 7-5, 6-3 win in 2016. Williams has faced a different challenge this tournament — she's been open about her return to tennis after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, 10 months ago and experiencing a tough delivery and tumultuous recovery. AC wrote, Charles edited

Bastille Day: French remember deadly Nice attack, two years later

Commemorated annually on July 14, Bastille Day marks the turning point in the French Revolution in which a group of Parisians stormed the Bastille Fortress to free political prisoners and arm themselves against the French military. This pivotal moment, serves as a symbol of the establishment of a republic and the destruction of an absolute monarchy. Last Bastille Day, President Donald Trump visited Paris for the celebrations as Saturday marks two years since a terrorist attack terrorized the Bastille Day festivities resulting in the death of more than 80 people.

Avid prankster Sacha Baron Cohen debuts new TV series

Sacha Baron Cohen, well-recognized for his accents and notorious pranks, will return to television this weekend to debut his new half-hour series dubbed "Who is America?". The seven-episode show appears to take a unique spin on exploring the political and cultural spectrum of America by "tricking" celebrities and cultural phenoms into interviews without their knowledge. On Tuesday, Sarah Palin posted on Facebook that she had fallen victim to the "evil, exploitative, sick humor" of Cohen who had disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran. The show will premiere on Showtime on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

