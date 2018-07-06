WASHINGTON — The Trump administration struck a deal Thursday with a Chinese telecom that will allow it to do business with U.S. companies even though it violated sanctions.

China’s ZTE will pay a $1 billion penalty and will embed a U.S. appointed compliance team, terms that are similar to those President Trump discussed last month when he revealed that Chinese leaders had asked him to look into the matter.

"At about 6 a.m. this morning, we executed a definitive agreement with ZTE,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview Thursday. “And that brings to a conclusion this phase of the development with them."

Trump asked the Commerce Department to investigate the restrictions on ZTE in April following a request from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commerce imposed a seven-year ban after the company sold American-made products to Iran, a violation of U.S. sanctions.

Republicans and Democrats have questioned the relaxed penalty on ZTE, arguing it does not align with Trump’s tough trade stance on China. But Trump has countered that U.S. companies were also hurt by the ban, and he has viewed the issue as part of broader negotiations with China over trade.

