President Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen was "lying" when he testified under oath that Trump directed him to break the law.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump also did not back down from derisively nicknaming porn actress Stormy Daniels "horseface" hours earlier.

He says "you can take it any way you want," when asked if it was appropriate to insult a woman's appearance.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations alleging he coordinated with Trump on a hush-money scheme to buy the silence of Daniels and a Playboy model who alleged affairs.

Trump says Cohen's claim was "totally false."

And he dismissed Cohen as "a PR person who did small legal work." Cohen worked for Trump for years.

Cohen's defense attorney, Lanny Davis, announced on Twitter last week that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He described the move as an effort to distance "himself from the values of the current" administration.

Cohen retweeted Davis' post and a link to an Axios story that first reported the news.

The switch came on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election.

Cohen had been a registered Democrat for years until changing his registration in March 2017. "It took a great man to get me to the make the switch," Cohen said at the time on Twitter, referring to Trump.

