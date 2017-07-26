WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday, following a yearlong public shaming campaign that has raised questions about whether the president improperly interfered with the Justice Department’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump, who requested Sessions' resignation, named the attorney general's chief of staff Matthew Whitaker to serve as interim attorney general.

"Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as attorney general of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," Sessions said in a seven-paragraph letter. "I have done so to the best of my ability to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice."

The departure of Sessions, once one of Trump’s most vocal and earliest supporters during the 2016 campaign, has been expected for weeks yet the move immediately exposed new divisions between the president and many Republican lawmakers who regard Sessions as a champion of the conservative movement.

Laser-focused on Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, Trump has savaged him in interviews, tweets, and press conferences as "beleaguered" and often expressing "disappointment" in his attorney general.

In September, Trump took his criticism to a new level when he appeared to completely disassociate Sessions with the administration, including the attorney general's border enforcement efforts.

“I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad,” Trump said in an interview with Hill.TV. “I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this.”

The broadsides became even more pointed in recent weeks, with Trump describing Sessions as "disgraceful" for asking the Justice Department's inspector general – not prosecutors – to review Republican allegations of surveillance abuses related to the monitoring of a former Trump campaign aide.

Sessions’ recusal in March 2017 for failing to disclose election-year meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak – and Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 – prompted the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as the Justice Department’s special counsel to direct the ongoing, wide-ranging Russia inquiry.

Mueller’s appointment and the probe's expansion to include a deep examination of the Trump family’s finances and possible obstruction of justice has only served to stoke the president’s increasing anxiety – and his attacks on the attorney general.

Trump’s regular stream of Twitter attacks against his own Justice Department and attorney general triggered public concern that the president’s aim in forcing Sessions from office is to wrest greater control of the Russia investigation.

With Sessions out, Trump could appoint a new attorney general without apparent Russia conflicts, allowing for a possible takeover of the investigation he calls a "witch hunt."

"I think you have to ask the question of who benefits from Sessions’ removal," said Jimmy Gurule, a former assistant attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. "And the answer is President Trump."

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who served under President George W. Bush, credited Sessions with “maintaining unusual equanimity and dignity under fire,” while dutifully carrying out Trump’s agenda on a range of issues including immigration and violent crime enforcement.

"He’s done all this under enormous pressure, and we know what that is," Mukasey told USA TODAY, referring to unrelenting criticism from the president. "I can’t imagine how he’s been able to do this."

Mukasey, a Sessions confidant whose portrait hangs in the attorney general’s fifth-floor conference room, characterized the atmosphere created by Trump’s public attacks as akin to a “psycho-drama.”

Rather than walk away in the face of Trump's attacks, Mukasey said Sessions remained at the helm of the sprawling agency "for the welfare of the department."

"For him to have done that, is incredible," Mukasey said.

Questions about Sessions’ tenure as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer have been roiling in public since July 2017, when Trump told the New York Times that he would never have appointed the former Alabama senator had he known Sessions would disqualify himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

He repeated the line in a Rose Garden press conference the following week. "If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office, and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else," Trump said. "So I think that's a bad thing not for the president, but for the presidency."

The president also called his own attorney general "beleaguered," slammed him for failing to investigate former political opponent Hillary Clinton, and questioned the significance of his early loyalty during the campaign.

With tensions rising in the months after his recusal decision, Sessions had offered the president his resignation, but it was ultimately not accepted.

Aside from Trump’s recent criticism, Sessions’ own actions have been called into question since his contentious confirmation hearing in January.

During questioning, Sessions failed to disclose at least two 2016 meetings with Kislyak and third disputed encounter, which the attorney general said he did not remember.

The meetings with Kislyak, first disclosed by The Washington Post, ultimately triggered Sessions’ decision to disqualify himself.

Sessions has said that he did not discuss campaign-related issues and Trump policy matters with the Russian ambassador. But on July 21, The Post reported, based on U.S. intercepts of Kislyak’s contacts with Moscow, the ambassador said Sessions engaged in substantial discussions of campaign-related and policy issues.

Sessions has not publicly addressed the new report.

But California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, called for Sessions to testify before the committee about the contents of the report.

Republicans had rallied to Sessions’ side in the immediate wake of Trump's early rebukes.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump surrogate, said the attorney general’s loyalty to president has been unwavering, having stood by then-candidate Trump even when audio recordings emerged in October, featuring a crude recounting of Trump’s treatment of women.

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sessions has been “central’’ to pushing the Trump campaign’s conservative agenda.

But cracks in that bedrock of support began appearing as early as January when House Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio called for the attorney general to step down. The congressmen, citing Sessions' recusal from the Russia inquiry, asserted that the attorney general could no longer adequately manage the department and the FBI. Gingrich and Grassley more recently signaled that their support for Sessions was waning.

Earlier this year, Sessions was dealt a blow when another former Senate colleague and supporter, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., declared the Trump-Sessions relationship as "beyond repair," fueling speculation that Graham might be in line for the job.

He has since denied any interest in the post.

