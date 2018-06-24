The Trump administration released a plan Saturday evening to reunify migrant children with their parents in a mass detention center near Brownsville, Texas.

The statement says that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “dedicated the Port Isabel Service Processing Center as the primary family reunification and removal center for adults in their custody.”

A process has been established “to ensure that family members know the location of their children and have regular communication after separation to ensure that those adults” are reunited with their children before removal, the statement said.

Reunification is expected to occur after the parent has completed their court proceedings.

Aside from the 2,053 children still in custody of the U.S. Department Health and Human Services, the plan states that “U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reunited 522 migrant children who have been separated from their parents due to the “zero-tolerance” policy.

The plan lists steps that ICE has outlined to manage the reunification process:

Implemented an identification mechanism to ensure ongoing tracking of family members through the detention and removal process;

Designated detention locations for separated parents and will enhance current processes to ensure communication with children in HHS custody;

Worked closely with foreign consulates to ensure that travel documents are issued for both the parent and child at time of removal; and

Coordinated with HHS for the reuniting of the child prior to the parents’ departure from the United States.

