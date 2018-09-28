Automakers will be announcing U.S. new car sales for September next Tuesday. Here are estimates from two industry research firms for what we can expect to see.

Several major automakers reported U.S. sales declines for September, compared with a year earlier, when sales temporarily spiked as car owners replaced vehicles destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Edmunds analysts forecasted an overall 8.3 percent decline, while Cox Automotive analysts projected a 7.2 percent decline.

Ford, Toyota, Nissan and Honda reported sales declines of 11.2 percent, 10.4 percent, 12.2 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Sales of passenger cars accounted for much of the industry's decline. They continued to plunge in September as buyers flocked to SUVs, crossovers and pickups.

That's largely a profitable trend for automakers, which typically make more money on larger vehicles. But most automakers haven't been able to adjust to the shift quickly enough, causing them to discount passenger cars to get them off the lot.

"It was a bloodbath for cars this month," Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs said.

One exception: Fiat Chrysler, which ditched most of its passenger cars years ago, has capitalized on the trend to SUVs. Its Jeep SUV brand is flourishing, posting a 14.1 percent increase in September and leading Fiat Chrysler to outsell Ford by about 2,400 vehicles for the month — a rarity in the competitive auto sector.

Largest U.S. seller General Motors, which no longer reports monthly sales, is experiencing a similar trend of declining car sales and increasing SUV sales.

Despite the car struggles, the overall sales rate for the auto industry remains strong. The strong job and housing markets are keeping consumers relatively confident about buying big-ticket items.

"The market still remains on fairly firm ground," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive.

But rising interest rates and the fear of tariffs may have nudged some shoppers to buy vehicles early in recent months.

"That likely pulled ahead purchases that otherwise would have occurred late into the year and potentially into next year," said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive.

Here's how the major automakers fared in September:

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: -15.4 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -15.8 percent

Actual : GM no longer reports monthly sales.results

The company reported third-quarter sales of 694,638 vehicles, down 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

The Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick brands declined 11.4 percent, 11.3 percent, 10.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: -10 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -10.7 percent

Actual results: -11.2 percent (197,404 vehicles)

Ford's passenger car sales continued to drop in September as the company shifts into sales of mostly trucks, vans and SUVs.

Car sales fell 25.7 percent, while SUV sales were down 2.7 percent and truck sales were down 9.9 percent.

The F-series pickup truck, which qualifies as the most popular model in the U.S., fell 8.8 percent to 75,092.

Overall, the Ford brand recorded an 11.3 percent sales decline, while the luxury Lincoln lineup was down 7.2 percent.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 6.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 9 percent

Actual results: 14.7 percent (199,819 vehicles)

Fiat Chrysler outsold Ford for the month — a rare occurrence but not entirely unexpected given the surging Jeep brand.

Jeep rose 14.1 percent to 83,764 vehicles, capitalizing on the SUV boom and recent vehicle redesigns.

The Dodge brand also recorded a major increase, rising 40.6 percent. Ram was up 9.2 percent, the Chrysler brand was down 6.8 percent, the Fiat brand declined 46.3 percent and the Alfa Romeo brand increased 29.3 percent.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: -7.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -6 percent

Actual results: -10.4 percent (203,098 vehicles)

The Toyota brand declined 10.9 percent, while the Lexus luxury brand was down 6.1 percent.

Car sales declined 25.2 percent, while sales of trucks, SUVs and crossovers rose 1.1 percent.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: -3.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1.9 percent

Actual results: -7 percent (132,668 vehicles)

Honda's namesake brand reocrded an 8.2 percent decline for the month, while the luxury Acura brand rose 4.4 percent.

Overall passenger-car sales declined 19.4 percent, while sales of pickups, SUVs and crossovers rose 6.3 percent.

The company's time-tested Civic and Accord sedans have been unable to escape the trend away from passenger cars. They posted declines of 30 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively, for the month.

But the Honda Pilot continued its hot streak, recording a 50.2 percent sales increase to 15,464 units.

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -19.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -25 percent

Actual results: -12.2 percent (122,819 vehicles)

The Japanese automaker outperformed expectations for the month but was still down sharply. Sales of the company's SUVs, crossovers and pickups rose 6.6 percent.

But sales of Nissan's passenger cars plunged 35.7 percent.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: -7.6 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -4.1 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: (not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: 12.5 percent

Actual : Not yet availableresults

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: -3.3 percent (VW and Audi brands)

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.9 percent (VW, Audi and Porsche brands)

Actual results: The VW brand was down 4.8 percent to 30,555.

