Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the 72nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's who won at the 72nd Tony Awards Sunday night. Winners in bold.

Musical

WINNER: The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Play

The Children  (Author: Lucy Kirkwood) 
Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen)  
WINNER: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne) 
Junk (Author: Ayad Akhtar) 
Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

Revival of a musical

My Fair Lady
WINNER: Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Revival of a play

WINNER: Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties

Actress in a leading role in a musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
WINNER: Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Actor in a leading role in a musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

More: Rachel Bloom explains her Tonys T-shirt showing Stephen Sondheim smoking weed

Actress in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Andrew Garfield accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for Angels in America.
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Actor in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

More: Tony Awards: Andrew Garfield emphasizes 'sanctity of the human spirit' in powerful speech

Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel."
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Actress in a featured role in a musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
WINNER: Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
WINNER: Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women."
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Actress in a featured role in a play (supporting)

Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

More: Nathan Lane gets emotional in sweet Tony Awards speech thanking husband Devlin Elliott

Actor in a featured role in a play (supporting)

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero 
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Angels in America 
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Book of a musical (for story and narrative structure)

WINNER: The Band's Visit: Itamar Moses
Frozen: Jennifer Lee
Mean Girls: Tina Fey
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: Kyle Jarrow

More: Robert De Niro drops the f-bomb bashing Trump at the Tony Awards

Direction of a play

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
WINNER: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Once On This Island
WINNER: David Cromer, The Band's Visit
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Lighting design of a play

WINNER: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
Ben Stanton, Junk

Nathan Lane accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Angels in America."
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Lighting design of a musical 

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
 Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island 
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady 
Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel 
WINNER: Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

More: Tony Awards: Marjory Stoneman Douglas students give powerful surprise performance

Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
WINNER: Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
WINNER: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit
Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Sound design of a play

Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
WINNER: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Sound design of a musical

WINNER: Kai Harada, The Band's Visit
Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
WINNER: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Scenic design of a musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
WINNER: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" wins for scenic design in a play at the 72nd Tony Awards.
Manuel Harlan

Costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
WINNER: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Costume design of a play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
WINNER: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Original Score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Angels in America
Adrian Sutton

WINNER: The Band's Visit
Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Frozen
Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Mean Girls 

Music: Jeff Richmond 
Lyrics: Nell Benjamin 

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C 

Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievement in the theatre

Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
 
Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen

Regional theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Tony honors for excellence in the theatre

Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners

2018 Tony Awards Show

The 72nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
01 / 31
The 72nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
01 / 31
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com