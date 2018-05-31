Forget about thigh gaps. The latest — and potentially harmful — social media trend focused on women's body image is the "Toblerone tunnel."

Details of the trend first surfaced in British outlets including The Sun. The "Toblerone tunnel" refers to a gap near the top of a woman's thighs resembling a triangular shape similar to a Toblerone candy bar.

Posts featuring the hashtag #tobleronetunnel have started popping up on sites like Instagram.

Advocates for promoting positive body images have expressed concerns the trend could harm young girls' self esteem.

"We’ve seen it before with the thigh gap trend, which saw many young girls try to conform to a beauty standard that’s not only unobtainable for the majority of them, but also can encourage them to use unhealthy methods to achieve it," said Liam Preston, head of the U.K.'s Be Real campaign promoting body positivity, during an interview with British site Unilad.

Meanwhile, Twitter users don't appear to be fans of the latest body trend:

Yeah I’ve got a toblerone tunnel....otherwise known as my throat 🤭 #tobleronetunnel — Tabatha Smithson (@tabathalouise) May 22, 2018

Toblerone Tunnel? You couldn't get a toblerone through my thighs if it was melted! 😂 — Holly Sturgeon (@HollySturgeon) May 22, 2018

Toblerone tunnel? Really? Well I’m never going to have one and I don’t care, my thighs touch because they love each other #AnotherStupidTrend #EatCheesecake #LoveYourself — Fiona McCulloch (@Spooky_Fee) May 31, 2018

