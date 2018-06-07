Beryl became the season's first hurricane on July 6, 2018,, but is expected to weaken quickly during the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

National Weather Service

Beryl, a tiny, compact storm system in the Atlantic, became the season's first hurricane Friday but is expected to weaken quickly as it moves westward into the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday morning that the center of Hurricane Beryl, located off the northeast coast of South America, was moving west at 14 mph with sustained winds near 75 mph.

Hurricane-force winds from the compact hurricane extend only 10 miles from the center, with tropical storm force winds stretching only up to 35 miles.

While Beryl was forecast to strengthen during the day, the NHC said it is expected to quickly weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm or morph into a "strong open trough" near the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday.

BREAKING: #Beryl has now become the the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season: https://t.co/qJaqGTDp4E pic.twitter.com/BF9Wie2AO6 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 6, 2018

"Strong wind shear, dry air and dust are likely to cause the feature to weaken and may result in a total demise of Beryl," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.

Still, the remnants of the storm should bring locally heavy rains and gusty winds to portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and Monday, the hurricane center said.

A separate storm could develop off the U.S. East Coast over the next few days, but isn't likely to directly impact land.

Following Tropical Storm Alberto, which developed during Memorial Day weekend, there were no tropical storms over the Atlantic basin during June for the first time since 2014, AccuWeather reported.

