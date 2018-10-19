A caravan of migrants near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala on Friday has turned back from its planned sojourn to the U.S. in the face of a heavy presence of Mexican and Guatemalan law enforcement officers, according to media reports.

The Associated Press reported that thousands of migrants stopped about two blocks from the Guatemala-Mexican border crossing before turning around, saying they would wait another hour or so.

The border post, reports the AP, is guarded by a heavy security force and tall metal gates. Dozens of Mexican federal police officers are on the border bridge, with hundreds more behind them. In Guatemala, government authorities closed its border gate and are standing guard with dozens of troops and two armored jeeps.

Mexico’s ambassador to Guatemala says his country has decided to enforce a policy of “metered entry” since thousands of migrants are clamoring to cross, says the AP.

The caravan of migrants, — who are mostly from Honduras and number anywhere between 1,500 to 4,000 people — has angered President Donald Trump. In a series of tweets this week, he threatened to cut off aid to Central America and close the southern border with Mexico if their respective governments failed to deal with the situation.

Mexican government officials were trying to enforce its immigration laws, treat the migrants in a humanitarian way and not further antagonize an unhappy White House.

The migration crisis at Mexico’s southern border is happening the same time Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting with top Mexican government officials in Mexico City as part of a previously planned trip.

Pompeo met with Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, who has proposed that Mexico work with the United Nations refugee agency to deal with the caravan of mostly Honduran migrants — who are fleeing poverty and violence — before they can make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border. The secretary of state is also scheduled to meet with incoming foreign relations secretary Marcelo Ebrard – who has been tapped to serve in the cabinet of president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1.

The mass of migrants arrived in the Guatemalan border town of Tecún Umán, where they slept on the streets and in a park and prepared Friday to cross the Suchiate River – which separates Mexico and Guatemala – and head northward to the U.S. border. Such migrant caravans are not uncommon as those heading north seek safety in numbers as the road through Mexico is rife with risks such as kidnap, rape and extortion.

A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north after crossing the border from Honduras into Guatemala on Oct. 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala.

John Moore, Getty Images

Mexico has said only those with the proper papers will be allowed entry into the country and has dispatched two planeloads of Federal Police officers to the area – which is often so neglected that migrants simply float across the river in rafts into Mexico without having to clear customs.

A top Mexican official said his government will ask the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to help identify “legitimate” asylum claims from the migrants who are part of the caravan.

More: Trump administration supports Mexico, UN plan to deal with caravan of migrants

Some in Mexico have questioned if the plan to accept so many asylum applications would work, given the current backlog of claims and slow processing times.

Mexico has received a crush of asylum claims in recent years as many Central Americans consider Mexico a destination country or prefer to not risk crossing an increasingly fortified U.S. border. The country accepted 14,596 claims in 2017, more than six times the number of applications it received in 2104. In February, the National Human Rights Commission warned of the “pending collapse of the refugee protection system in Mexico” as half of all claims were still unprocessed.

Under the Mexican government’s plan, those migrants whose asylum claims get rejected would be immediately repatriated to Honduras and other countries, Gerónimo Gutiérrez, the Mexican Ambassador to the U.S., told Fox News’ “Special Report” in an interview Thursday.

“We want to make sure that those claims are legitimate,” he said, noting a handful of migrants had already applied for asylum in Mexico.

“We obviously are sensitive to the humanitarian situation that we encounter,” said Gutiérrez. “But we have also made very clear that there is no legal ground on which Mexico can issue a permit by which people can just go through Mexico towards the United States.”

“Mexico is in favor of legal, safe and orderly migration,” he added. “And the step we took today, it’s extremely important.”

More: Trump claims Democrats wanted caravan, ups immigration rhetoric ahead of western swing

More: Trump: Aid will end to Central American countries allowing migrant caravan to head to US

The Trump administration has expressed support for the Mexican government’s plan to work with the UN.

“Let’s see what progress has been made and what progress we can make over the coming days,” Pompeo told reporters traveling with him. “I will say the Mexican government is working in good faith to try and help achieve this.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com