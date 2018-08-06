These deals are great for the home.

iLife / Instant Pot

Without work looming over us, there's ample time to do some extra shopping. But instead of heading to the stores, I prefer to do my shopping online. Not only do you not have to deal with crowds of people, but it's way easier to find deals online instead of going from store to store. This weekend, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals and price drops on products you already want—so why not get it and save some money in the process?

1. An upgraded Instant Pot

Upgrade your summer cooking with an upgraded Instant Pot.

Instant Pot

Everybody loves the Instant Pot. This cult favorite kitchen gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, meaning you can basically cook anything in it—and fast. Right now, the upgraded Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart is at the lowest price we've ever seen and is the same price as the most popular Instant Pot model for today only. The Plus has a few extra features like an egg cooker and cake maker and is fitted with a large blue LCD screen for easier use. Plus, you can get the 8 Quart for the same price (perfect for potlucks) and the Mini has a good price drop too (perfect for small meals).

2. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Get a good smelling home—no candles required.

InnoGear

Essential oil diffusers are swiftly becoming the new candle. They smell amazing, light up, and can be left running continuously for hours without worrying about burning your house down. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $5 less than the usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 and save $ 5

3. The best truly wireless earbuds

Jam out—no wires required.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

True wireless earbuds are the best way to jam out to music without dealing with any pesky wires, unlike most wireless headphones that still have a wire running from 'bud to 'bud. The Jabra Elite 65t is one of the best truly wireless earbuds we've ever tested because they have good sound quality, a snug fit, good battery life, and a great wireless range. Although they're a bit uncomfortable if you leave them in for too long (like most truly wireless earbuds), they're still a great choice and are even compatibility with Amazon Alexa. Right now, they're available for the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t for $149.99 and save $20

4. A portable charger for when you're on-the-go

Charge your device wherever you are.

Anker

There's nothing worse than when you're out and about or at a concert and you see your phone dip slowly dip into the red battery zone. Instead of setting it to airplane mode, just carry around a portable charger for a quick boost of power. This one from Anker can charge your iPhone up to five times, delivers 2.4 amps per port, and allows you to charge two devices at once, so you can give a friend some juice too.

Get the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger for $29.99 and save $6

5. A robot vacuum that also mops

Have this bot do your dirty work for you.

iLife

Want to know what's worse than having to vacuum your house all the time? Mopping it constantly. Thankfully, robot vacuums are now being fitted with mopping attachments, so not only do they keep things tidy in between deep cleanings, but they can also wash down your floors, too. We recently tested the iLife V8s and found that it got the job done, the mopping attachments were easy to use, and it's at a good value. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen, making it even more affordable.

Get the iLife V8s for $220.99 and save $39

