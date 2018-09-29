Start your weekend off with an amazing deal on a product you'll love.

It's finally time for some much needed R&R, and even though Ii'm not working at the office, I'm still hunting for awesome deals. I found some great sales today, including a fantastic 4K TV for under $400 (no joke). These aren't just the best because you'll save a lot of money. They're the top deals because the products themselves are amazing and you get to save some money on things you're going to love.

Everything we share with you, we have tested in our labs, owned in our own homes, or researched thoroughly to ensure you won't be disappointed if you take our advice. I know we don't know each other, but I want you to be so pleased when you get your items in the mail, partly because I like making people happy but also because no one should see their hard-earned money go to waste on a crappy product.

1. Under $20: The cult-favorite TubShroom (2-pack)

Once you try it, you'll be mad you didn't get one sooner.

TubShroom

If you hate cleaning hair out of the shower drain, or you're sick of using an impossible-to-clean mesh drain stopper, you should try the TubShroom. I've had one in my shower for nearly two years and it's amazing. It's so easy to clean out the hair after your shower, and the design makes it totally inconspicuous in your tub.

Right now, you can get a two-pack for under $20. But it is a Lightning Deal that lasts until around 3 p.m. EST, and they almost always sell out before the clock winds down, so you'll want to act quickly. If you only have one bathroom, give the other one to a friend. They'll love you for it, I promise.

Get the TubShroom Drain Protector 2-Pack for $19.54 (Save $4.45)

2. Under $400: A 4K smart TV

This TV is insanely stunning, and insanely affordable.

Reviewed

I'm not going to lie. This almost slipped past me because it's not a sale in the typical sense. These TCL 4K Roku TVs were one of our favorites when they came out last year. Because they're last year's model, you can get them for crazy cheap. The 55-inch model, which originally retailed for $650, now hovers around $380 pretty much all the time, but the 49-inch model has been steadily dropping in price from its original $480 over the past six months or so and now rests at a tempting $320.

When we reviewed the P Series last year, we loved it so much we gave it an Editors' Choice award and named it one of the best TVs of 2017. It has Roku's streaming platform built in, so you don't need to buy a separate streaming device. It also has 4K, HDR compatibility and Dolby Vision. And when it first came out, we thought $650 was an incredible value for the quality of this TV, so seeing that price cut nearly in half is super exciting. I'm planning to buy one of these to replace the 720p TV in my office.

3. Under $50: A power drill

This drill will come in handy even if you're not the fix-it type.

Black + Decker

Everyone should have at least a good starter tool set for all those little random projects that pop up around the house. But having a good cordless drill on hand is equally as smart. Whether you get volunteered to help your friend build her Ikea dresser or your SO wants you to mount a floating shelf in the bathroom, a power drill makes quick work of the job. This one has a beefy 20V battery and a keyless chuck that makes it easy to swap bits. It's not one of the best cordless drills, but at this pric point, it's perfect for the occasional project around the house, or for beginners who want to explore DIY.

Get the Black + Decker 20V Single Speed Power Drill/Drive for $39 (Save $10)

4. Under $100: The cult-favorite Instant Pot is still on sale

It's time to cook all those fall soups you've been eyeing.

Instant Pot

If you enjoy cooking at home, but hate spending so much time in front of the stove, you should try a pressure cooker. It lets you make everything from rice to yogurt to cake to soup and more with less effort than traditional methods. Right now, you can get the 6- and 8-quart models for a decent discount. In fact, the 8-quart version is $50 off, matching the best price we've seen outside of Black Friday.

The 6-quart model is perfect for most households, but anyone with a big family or an obsession with meal prepping might do better with the larger 8-quart, which is on sale for only $10 more right now. We've tested all the best pressure cookers and found that the Instant Pot is one of the top performers (the Crock-Pot is nearly identical and about $20-$30 cheaper if you don't care about brand names).

5. Under $15: One USB cable to charge them all

Would you rather carry 3 cables around all the time, or just one?

Anker

I'm willing to bet that you've got an assortment of devices that require different cables to charge. Perhaps you have an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch, and a Samsung tablet. You need three different cables to charge them, and when you're home that's totally fine. But if you're out or traveling, you don't want to cart around all those different cables, do you?

Anker came up with a simple solution (and yes, other brands do this too, but Anker's cables rock). This micro USB cable, now only available in white, has adapters to turn it into a Lightning or a USB-C cable, and it's only $11 with the coupon code "ANKER846." It's arguably not the fastest charging cable, but for this price it's definitely handy to have around.

Get the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable for $11.24 (Save 25%) with the code "ANKER846"

