SAN FRANCISCO — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who turned an aversion to needles into a start-up that promised to revolutionize blood testing, has been charged with federal criminal wire fraud and has stepped down as CEO from the company she started in 2003 at age 19.

The company's former president, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was also charged with federal criminal wire fraud charges. Holmes and Balwani both appeared in U.S. District Court in San Jose, Calif., for their arraignment Friday afternoon.

The blood testing company’s board of directors announced Friday that David Taylor, Theranos’ general counsel, has been appointed CEO.

The criminal charges allege that Holmes and Balwani defrauded investors of hundreds of millions of dollars by lying about the abilities of Theranos' technology to perform a wide array of blood tests from just a finger prick rather than requiring a vial of blood to be drawn from the patient.

The criminal charges come three months after the Homes was charged with "massive fraud" by the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the SEC complaint, Theranos raised more than $700 million from late 2013 to 2015 while "deceiving investors by making it appear as if Theranos had successfully developed a commercially-ready portable blood analyzer" that could perform a full range of laboratory tests from a small sample of blood.

“But in reality, we allege that after years of development, Theranos was able to process just a small number of blood tests upon its proprietary analyzer, and instead conducted the vast majority of its patients’ tests on modified commercial analyzers that were manufactured by others,” Steven Peikin, the SEC’s co-director of enforcement, told reporters.

The SEC complaint also charged the pair with lying about the technology being used by the Department of Defense in battlefield situations.

Theranos had garnered the backing of a Who’s Who of Silicon Valley and government elite, including Gen. James Mattis, who then led the U.S. Central Command, former secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, former senators Sam Nunn and Bill Frist and former secretary of Defense William Perry.

Holmes will remain with the company as founder and chair of the board, Theranos said in a statement Friday.

Holmes, 34, once graced the cover of countless magazines and was worth billions on paper.

Her downfall began with a series of stories reported by the Wall Street Journal that questioned the statements the company was making about its technology.

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes holds a nanotainer of blood at Theranos headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com