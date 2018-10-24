Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns to Bravo.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

TV

Tune in: Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns for a ninth season on Wednesday at 9 EST/PST. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs are joined by new housewives Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, along with Danielle Staub.

FILM

Go to: “Dr. Seuss' The Grinch,” the latest animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, opens nationwide Friday and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch. The film also features the voices of Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury and Kenan Thompson.

"Incredibles 2" is out on DVD Tuesday.

DISNEY/PIXAR

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Incredibles 2” is out Tuesday. In this installment, Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) is left to care for the kids while Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) saves the day. Other featured voices include Bob Odenkirk, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine Keener and Sophia Bush.

Amazon's "Patriot," starring Michael Dorman, premieres Season 2 on Friday.

Elizabeth Morris

STREAMING

Watch: Amazon’s “Patriot” debuts its second season Friday. In the series, Michael Dorman plays intelligence officer John Tavner, whose latest assignment has him assuming the cover of a midlevel employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm.

Goldblum and his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra release their album “The Capitol Studios Sessions" on Friday.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE, AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Jeff Goldblum, best known for his acting, also happens to be an accomplished jazz pianist. This Friday, Goldblum and his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra release their album “The Capitol Studios Sessions.” The album's first two singles, “Cantalope Island” and “My Baby Just Cares For Me” have already been released.

