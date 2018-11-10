— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

TV shows, movies, and games look a million times better on an OLED TV. These bad boys have some of the best picture quality and viewing experience money can buy. It’s basically like having a mini movie theater in your living room.

But with amazing quality typically comes a high price and OLEDs can sometimes run you thousands of dollars. Luckily for you, we have an exclusive offer from Massdrop on the LG C8 OLED Smart 4K TV. This is not only the best OLED, but the best TV we've ever tested in our labs. It usually costs around $2,000 (originally $2,500), but with this drop, you can get it for $1,700.

When we reviewed the LG C8, it earned a perfect 10.0 score. Our TV expert, Lee Neikirk even admitted it ruined other TV screens for him. Not only does this TV have incredibly rich and contrast-heavy picture quality, but it also has a built-in webOS for easy app scrolling that makes its built-in streaming platform easier than others to use. LG also added something called AI ThinQ, which gives smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa. Plus, LG managed to bring the original price down around $1,200 compared to its predecessor, the C7, making it one of the more affordable OLED options on top of being the best quality.

If you want a larger screen, the 65-inch is also on sale for $2,300 with $700 in savings and the 77-inch is $5,000 with $2,000 in savings. To access these amazing deals, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time.

If you're considering upgrading to this TV, please keep in mind that there’s only a limited number of models and the deal is good through Monday, October 15. So if you’ve ever wanted one of the best TVs on the market, now might be the time to go for it.

