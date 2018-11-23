— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday has finally arrived and so have the deals. There are almost too many to count, but we've got a list of the best, hand-picked by the product-testing experts at Reviewed. Whether it's a big screen, small screen, audio, or a universal remote control, there's a TV to be found today. Not enough? See all the Black Friday deals, updated constantly.

The best Black Friday TV deals on Amazon

LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.

Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.

Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.

Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.

Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.

Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100)

TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40)

The best Black Friday laptop deals on Amazon

Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon

Asus C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip (touchscreen + 4GB RAM)—$399.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01)

Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,330.86 at Amazon (Save $318.14)

HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)

MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (GTX 1050Ti graphics + 8GB RAM)—$699 at Amazon (Save $200)

The best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.

Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.

Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.

Brother P-Touch Label Maker—$9.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is the best price ever on the best-selling label maker on Amazon, which usually sells for $25-$35. I already bought one for myself because these sell out quick during a normal sale and this price is crazy.

Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.

Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.

Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)

Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.

Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.

Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.

Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.

Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.

Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.

Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$40 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.

Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).

Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.

The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon

Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$599.96 on Amazon (Save $219): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.

Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.

Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)

Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)

Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)

Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.

Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 (Save $20)

Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99)

Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 (Save $30.99)

Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 (Save $40)

Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 (Save $50)

Echo Spot—$89.99 (Save $40)

Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.

Logitech Harmony Hub—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.

Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.

TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.

Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com