MAE SAI, Thailand — A third day of operations got underway Tuesday to rescue the four remaining boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks.

“Barring abnormal factors, all five will be out today,” acting Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.

Torrential rain fell overnight and through the morning in the Tham Luang cave complex area, where the Wild Boars youth soccer team got stranded on June 23. In the cave, water levels have remained stable.

Rescuers move to the entrance to a cave complex where five stil lwere trapped in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.

Nineteen rescue divers are taking part in the operation, which is expected to move more quickly than in the previous two days. It took 11 hours on Sunday to retrieve the first four boys, and nine hours to retrieve another four on Monday.

“We hope it will be even faster than yesterday,” said Narongsak.

However the Thai navy SEALs posted on Facebook that it "will be longer than previous ones," because three SEALs and one medic who stayed with the boys will also be coming out of the cave.

"We will celebrate together finally. Hooyah!" the Facebook post added.

The eight rescued boys were taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Chiang Rai. All are in good condition, public health officials said Tuesday.

The first four, aged 14-16, had low body temperatures and two were diagnosed with lung infections, Jessada Chokdamrongsuk, Thailand's permanent secretary for health, told reporters at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.

The second group of four rescued Monday, aged 12-14, also had low body temperatures and one had an irregular heartbeat, but by Tuesday morning all four boys were normal, Jesada said.

“The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems,” Jesada said. “Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them.”

Four boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach remain deep in the cave, an ordeal that has lasted more than two weeks after they were trapped inside by floods.

The rescued boys are still being held in quarantine while lab tests are being done and have not been able to have direct contact with their parents yet. Parents of the first group of four were able to meet their children through a glass partition, Jessada said.

It could be at least seven days before they can be released from hospital, Jesada told reporters, according to The Associated Press.

Postcards, letters and drawings from around Thailand have been pouring into a local government office near the cave that is being used as the media and volunteer center.

“I don’t care which team wins the World Cup -- the only team I follow is our Wild Boars,” one read.

“Please get out fast!” read another. “I’m getting stressed about your situation.”

Someone else wrote in English: “Dear Mr. Soldier, Thank you very much for giving your time to find the lost boys. We pray that you will see them very soon.”

