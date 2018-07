Thai hospital staff and a police officer are seen during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand,

The last four young soccer players and their coach were rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand on Tuesday, the third day of a rescue operation to save the lives of the team known as the Wild Boars.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who said that the rescue mission will involve 19 divers, had earlier announced that the mission aimed to retrieve everyone — including a medic and three Thai navy SEALS who have stayed with the soccer team — from the cave.

“We expect that if there is no unusual condition … the 4 boys, 1 coach, the doctor, and 3 SEALs who have been with the boys since the first day will come out today,” said Narongsak. Hours later, the SEALs announced the rescues.

Eight players were rescued in separate missions Saturday and Sunday, missions that each lasted several hours. According to a senior official Tuesday, the boys rescued those days are in "high spirits," though two of them possibly have a lung infection.

How the team became trapped

The boys and their coach hiked more than two miles into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. A search led by Thai navy SEALs joined by volunteer divers from around the world was fruitless until a pair of British divers came up on the hungry but apparently healthy team.

A lengthy but successful rescue

Four boys were rescued Sunday before the effort was put on hold so the cave could be restocked with oxygen tanks and other essentials. The operation cranked up again Monday morning local time, which was Sunday night in the U.S., and four more boys were brought out. The rest were freed Tuesday. Thai navy SEALs led the effort, but more than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in and around the dark, twisting cave. Massive pumps are being used to lower water levels to shorten the underwater distances.

Were the boys drugged for the journey out?

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Bangkok Post that rumors the boys had been drugged for the journey was untrue. "Who the hell would give that to a kid?" He then acknowledged, however, that the boys were given "something to make them not too nervous and panic".

Rescued boys' physical condition

The eight rescued boys are in “high spirits,” a senior health official said Tuesday. Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, deputy director-general of the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food. Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally “healthy and smiling,” he added.

But what about their mental state?

Psychologist Jamie Aten, founder of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College in Illinois, says the mental health of the boys must be monitored closely. “They may show extremes in behaviors ... they (may) sleep too much or have difficulty sleeping,” says Aten, who is not involved in the boys' treatment. “They may develop triggers that weren’t there previously.” Some, he says, may withdraw while others may seek more attention. "Over time these symptoms may lessen, but for some it could be a lifelong struggle," he said.

What comes next

The early returns on the overall health of the boys was positive. Still, they could remain in the hospital for several days. When they get out, classmates promised to help them catch up with their work and reacclimate to school. A member of the team who did not venture into the cave, Poowadet Khamngern, 14, has the first meal with his friends planned for when they return. “We’re going to eat fried chicken at KFC,” he said.

