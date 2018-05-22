Gov. Greg Abbott opens the first round-table discussion on gun violence, May 22, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — More behavioral counselors; uniformed police officers; parental accountability; and communication among school officials, students and law enforcement were some of the immediate needs identified Tuesday when Texas' governor convened the first of three round-table discussions seeking ways to end what has become an epidemic of mass shootings.

"The reality is we all want guns out of the hands of those who will try to murder our children," Gov. Greg Abbott said during a brief opening session while reporters were allowed inside his Capitol office suite. "The question is what are we, the leaders of Texas, going to do to prevent this from happening again?"

How that question will be answered likely will come in the next few days as the governor meets behind closed doors with experts and opinion-shapers from across the political spectrum. The nuts-and-bolts discussions that will continue Wednesday and Thursday are taking place behind closed doors to better accommodate a free flow of ideas, Abbott's aides said.

Cissy Reynolds-Perez of Corpus Christi, the only high school principal in the first day's discussion, told Abbott and her fellow panelists that some of the students she deals with day are unnerved by one mass killing after another.

"They are," she said in an interview after the two-hour discussion. Then she handed over a copy of a letter she shared with the governor that a student had written the day after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"I was scared to come to school the next day," the student wrote. "I can't go a day without being scared. ... I just want our school to be safe and secure so I won't have to be scared."

Abbott traveled to Santa Fe, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of Houston, after Friday's school shooting left 10 dead and 13 wounded. He was there again for church services Sunday.

During his opening remarks, the governor said he has so far spoken with about 100 people directly affected in the most recent shooting, just as he did when a rifle-carrying attacker gunned down 26 during Nov. 5 church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

His conversations were with people who were wounded, witnesses who watched in horror as friends were murdered and family members who lost loved ones in the carnage.

"Every single time there's a shooting everyone wants to talk about what the problem was," Abbott said.

"Well, by now we know what the problem is," he said. "The problem is that innocent people are being shot, and that must be stopped."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who took part in the discussion, said his suggestion made last week to limit the number of entrances to school buildings was well received and could be put in place at little cost.

Adding to the ranks of counselors and police officers would likely be more expensive, but Patrick said state leaders should not let costs outweigh safety concerns.

Arming more school staff members, including teachers, was also a recommendation to be considered but was not unanimously endorsed. Presently, some 172 school districts have opted into the state-sanctioned school marshal program.

Additional counselors are a critical need. In some schools the ratio between students and counselors is 600 to 1, Reynolds-Perez said.

That's not enough for counselors to identify a troubled youngster who might become violent, she said.

Abbott said any long-range solution needs to have roots in children's homes.

"There needs to be greater parental accountability" for students who bring bad behavior into the classroom, he said.

The governor told representatives from the Texas Education Agency, the Department of Public Safety, local school officials and legislative leaders that he wants people from all political stripes to share their ideas. That includes Republicans, Democrats, Second Amendment defenders and those who see the need to restrict access to certain types of firearms.

"If you're being silent, you are not filling your seat adequately," Abbott said.

Follow John C. Moritz on Twitter: @JohnnieMo

