Elon Musk: Tech pioneer

This Tesla model S sits in a showroom in Brooklyn NY July 5, 2016, Tesla fell six spots from last year and now ranks third-worst (27 out of 29). The Model S dropped to “Below Average” this year, and its Overall Score is no longer high enough to be “Recommended” by Consumer Reports.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Tesla delivered a rare quarterly profit as the company ramped up production of its Model 3 electric car, inching closer to financial sustainability even as big-ticket spending items linger in the near future.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker on Wednesday reported net income of $312 million in the third quarter, a year after reporting a net loss of $619 million.

Embattled CEO Elon Musk cited the performance as proof that Tesla has achieved viability despite tremendous skepticism.

Tesla shares jumped 8.2 percent in after-hours trading to $312.93 on Wednesday.

The performance came during a tumultuous quarter for Musk, who agreed to give up his Tesla chairmanship as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC had sued Musk over his dubious Twitter claims that he had lined up a deal to take Tesla private.

More: Elon Musk's SEC deal is a win for Tesla buyers, but could put a dent in his reputation

More: Consumer Reports: Tesla's reliability tumbles to near the bottom in latest survey

More: Tesla CEO Elon Musk touts new Model 3, but it's a bit pricier than the one many expected

The profit comes as Tesla racks up cash from sales of the Model 3 electric sedan, its most important vehicle yet because it is the first aimed at the mass, not luxury, market. While the ramp-up of manufacturing took longer than usual for a car company, the pace of production has improved along with Tesla's finances.

Third-quarter total revenue soared from $2.98 billion a year ago to $6.82 billion.

"Sufficient Model 3 profitability was critical to make our business sustainable – something many argued would be impossible to achieve," Musk said in a letter to investors.

To be sure, profitability may not last for long. The company is investing in a new plant in Shanghai to make electric cars for China and it is also expected to spend to deliver a new electric crossover called the Model Y within the next few years. Tesla has also outlined other costly ambitions, including production of an electric semi-truck and sports car.

Musk said he "recently" approved the Model Y prototype to go into production with a goal of making the vehicle in high volumes in 2020.

A more immediate question is whether Tesla will offer cheaper Model 3 options soon and whether it can continue making money when it does. In the third quarter, Model 3 carried a starting price of $49,000. The company still intends to deliver the Model 3 at its originally promised starting price of $35,000.

"We’re trying to provide as many affordable electric car options as we can," Musk said on a conference call.

UBS analyst Colin Langan expressed skepticism that Tesla can maintain profitability when it begins selling cheaper Model 3 cars.

But Tesla said it expects to continue wringing excess costs out of vehicle production. "While the average selling price will gradually decline as we introduce lower-priced variants, we are not expecting this to impact profitability," Musk wrote.

The company sped up electric-vehicle production to 80,142 vehicles during the third quarter, including 53,239 Model 3 units.

Overall, the total output marked a 50 percent increase from the second quarter, which was the company's previous high.

Vehicle deliveries — what the rest of the auto industry would typically label as vehicle sales — totaled 83,500 for the quarter, including 55,840 Model 3 cars.

In the "long term," Musk predicted that global demand for the Model 3 would hit 500,000 to 1 million cars annually.

The company expects to begin European sales of the Model 3 in the first quarter of 2019 and Asia sales soon thereafter, Musk said. The car is currently sold only in North America.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com