MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. – Family and friends of a runaway New Jersey teen continue their persistent search for the 15-year-old, two weeks after he left home the night before Halloween and 10 days after his last confirmed sighting in Philadelphia.

Friends also have started a GoFundMe site to help parents Nicolai and Aleksandra Kolding with flyer printing, search and travel costs. As of Tuesday, the site had reached nearly $16,000 of a $20,000 donation goal and says if Thomas Kolding, of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, is found or excess funds remain, they will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Overwhelmed by calls, travel and research, the parents have posted updates for the community on their Facebook page. The last was penned late Monday by Nicolai Kolding, who wrote the search continues but there have been no new confirmed sightings since Nov. 3.

That's when Thomas was captured on surveillance camera images at the Walter Rand train station in Camden, New Jersey, around 2 p.m. and within an hour at the corner of Fifth and Race streets in Philadelphia. The family received unconfirmed reports of Thomas being seen in Ohio, but none has panned out, according to authorities.

Nicolai Kolding wrote on Facebook that he went to Camden on Friday to try to make sense of his son's route.

"I'm retracing his steps now to try to find out more and see things through his eyes," Kolding wrote.

The father's latest post said the family spent time Monday celebrating the birthday of Thomas' youngest brother and has been meeting virtually nonstop with detectives, including those from Mountain Lakes and the Morris County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office.

"It was clearly not the same without Thomas, but we also all needed to smile and even laugh a little together," Nicolai Kolding wrote.

"Today was spent trying to catch up on research, calls and messages that built up, plus Aleks and I had a long and productive meeting in our home with detectives reviewing facts and theories despite a few unconfirmed rumors, including in Ohio, Thomas's last known location remains 11/3 in Philadelphia," the post states.

"Although there is no new evidence which can be released, we know authorities are working incredibly hard, following-up on leads and feel something is bound to break soon. I'm focused in my mind on a few specific cities that feel like there is something worth digging more into and hope to call on family and friends (including those I haven't met here) to join soon," the father wrote.

The Mountain Lakes High School freshman and soccer player left notes for his parents and a friend the night of Oct. 30 before riding his bicycle to a train station. Police and family say he boarded a train for Newark, New Jersey, then continued to Penn Station in New York City, with his last known whereabouts in Philadelphia on Nov. 3.

Nicolai Kolding has said in an interview that an argument over grades and "not living up to his potential" he had with his honors student son may have led to his son's disappearance. The youth left with about $1,000 in savings and a large, blue Adidas backpack but left behind his cellphone and other electronic devices so he couldn't be tracked, his father has said.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call local police, 911, or Mountain Lakes Police at 973-334-1413. Callers can make an anonymous tip to 973-COP-CALL.

