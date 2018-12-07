Harry Potter World's newest sweets and apparel These dresses are meant to look like the one Hermoine wore at the Yule Ball. Kid's versions are $99.95 and adult sizes (which are new) go for $375. 01 / 08 These dresses are meant to look like the one Hermoine wore at the Yule Ball. Kid's versions are $99.95 and adult sizes (which are new) go for $375. 01 / 08

There are plenty of Butterbeer desserts available at Universal Studios Hollywood now: Fudge, Potted Cream and Ice Cream

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY

Mere muggles may be afraid to brave an amusement park in this summer heat. But for wizards and witches ready to take on the lines and sun, Universal Studios Hollywood has a treat for you.

The newest addition to the park's Harry Potter-inspired collection of sugary drinks and foods is Butterbeer Ice Cream that goes for $5.99 a cup.

The dessert is being served at various carts within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (Orlando’s Wizarding World has a soft-serve option.) Universal hasn’t shared any nutritional information, but it tastes so creamy and butterscotchy that suffice it to say there’s enough sugar in one serving -- nay, in one bite -- to wake up tired adults and kids. A dark syrup adds even extra decadence to the already-sweet snack.

Of course, other Butterbeer foods are still available for about $8 each. The original Butterbeer beverage tastes like a cream soda with extra cream. There’s the Frozen Butterbeer option, which is like a 7-Eleven Slurpee drink with foam (and my personal favorite); Hot Butterbeer that smells like a toasted marshmallow and tastes like a vanilla latte with couple extra shots of vanilla; Butterbeer fudge that you’ll like it if you like candy corn and Butterbeer Potted Cream which is basically a pudding version of the drink.

And if shopping in themed, air-conditioned stores is your preferred way to spend your amusement park time and dollar, the Wizarding World also has plenty of fresh options for you.

Starting this summer, park attendees can buy replicas of Hermoine’s purple Yule Ball dress (previously only child sizes were available) and Severus Snape’s robe. That is, if they have a few hundred dollars saved for a Hogwarts wardrobe: The dress goes for $375 (children’s sizes are $99.95) and the robe is $495. The latter is made of 100% wool and starts in a size medium if you were wondering. (I was. I had to try it on. For reporting purposes. The sleeves were awesome. But you can tell your kids that, sorry, it's too large for them.)

I tried on a $500 Severus Snape rope in the 90 degree heat and you can, too, at #WizardingWorldHollywood @UniStudios Yes, that is a Snape wand. 💫 pic.twitter.com/HPL6oM8DwO — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) July 12, 2018

More highlights from the Wizarding World that are less expensive: Hogsmeade offers new jewelry with glasses and lightning bolts, from trendy designer Alex and Ani in prices ranging from about $30-60. Hogwarts house clutch purses are also available for $38.95 each.

In addition to the apparel and the food, this season Universal has added new fire-themed “spells” to the park, bringing the total of spots for wand usage to 15 (you're on your own for the $47 wand with a sensor, which is necessary for these particular spells).

