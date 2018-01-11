A duck native to East Asia is making a splash in New York City's Central Park, partly because of the bird's stunning colors and also because no one knows how the bird got there.

The Mandarin duck was spotted as early as Oct. 10, according to a Twitter account that documents bird sightings at the park. Then, the exotic bird flew away and no one knew where it went for almost two weeks, David Barrett, the creator and manager of Manhattan Bird Alert, told The New York Times. To photographers' delight, it was spotted back on Oct. 25.

Since then, the duck has attracted a large fan base and a small band of paparazzi.

The new pond celebrity is easy to spot with a green and purple mohawk, sail-like feathers and purple chest.

Citing what appears to be a band around the bird's leg, Paul Sweet, collection manager in the Department of Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History, told Gothamist it likely escaped from a private collection or zoo. But, no local zoos have reported an escape. It's also illegal for anyone to keep a duck as a domestic pet in New York City.

The Central Park Pond's newly-arrived male Mandarin Duck (we still do not know how it got here) unseated the Wood Duck as prettiest duck in the park. Gus Keri brings us close-up video pic.twitter.com/cauqVt4kSK — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) October 11, 2018

So that’s what I look like. Photo taken at the pond on 10/30/18 #birdcp via @songbird2me pic.twitter.com/NvuaxqFZjG — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) October 31, 2018

