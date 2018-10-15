Finding winners during the recent stock market slump was tough.

Only two dozen, or less than five percent, of the 500 companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index have gone up in the past five trading days, according to Bloomberg data. During this downbeat stretch on Wall Street, the broad market gauge has tumbled 4.6 percent, its biggest sell-off in seven months.

But a few bright spots have emerged in an otherwise battered market, which has been undone by fears ranging from a spike in U.S. borrowing costs to continued trade tensions with China. Investors fear that these twin risks will cause a slowdown in the U.S. economy and corporate profits, both of which have been firing on all cylinders this year and are a big reason why the S&P 500 notched a record high in late September.

Not surprisingly, the best places to shield cash from the storm are the “defensive” parts of the market. The stocks that have held up best are companies that sell everyday consumer products or provide services that stay in demand whether the economy is booming or contracting. In contrast, high-fliers, including many popular tech stocks like chip maker Nvidia, have suffered steep drops.

“The selling really has been across the board,” says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer. “But (less aggressive stocks) have held up a bit better."

Some of the well-known companies that have shielded investors from losses in the market downturn include:

Dollar General

The discount retailer known for its long list of products like toothpaste and toilet paper that sell for about a buck, eked out a gain of 1 percent. Similarly, low-price, member-driven retailer Costco rose 0.26 percent.

Conagra

This company, best known for food brands that are staples in Americans’ freezers, refrigerators and pantries, including Healthy Choice, Reddi Wip and Orville Redenbacher, has rallied 4 percent.

Walgreens Boots Alliance:

The drug store chain, which handles everything from medical prescriptions to sales of everyday items like water, cosmetics and shampoo, has risen 0.8 percent.

Electric and gas utilities like PSE&G:

These kinds of companies also avoided losing a lot of money, since investors know people need to turn on the lights, and run washers and dryers at home no matter how turbulent markets are. Shares of the Newark, N.J.-based utility are virtually unchanged since the market swoon began on Oct. 10.

Gold

Another area of the market that has provided cover is gold, a metal that has historically been viewed as a haven when markets turn rocky. Last week, for example, when the stock market was in free fall, shares of gold stocks rose nearly 5 percent, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. And gold has jumped 3.6 percent in the past five trading sessions to nearly $1,231 per ounce.

These types of investments could continue to fare well if the stock pullback continues.

“A rotation into areas where demand will remain relatively stable will remain of greatest interest to investors that are beginning to question the health of the economy and the trajectory of corporate earnings,” says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of U.S. Equity Strategy at CFRA.

Other winners

However, if the market regains its footing quickly, there’s a good chance that many of the former market leaders that got hit the worst in the sell-off could rebound. That's because investors could return to companies whose business outlooks haven’t necessarily changed, adds Stovall.

Twitter, a social media company, for example, is up nearly 0.6 percent in the past five sessions, despite an 8.5 percent slide last Wednesday.

“Stocks that get beaten up the most are often the ones investors jump right back into,” Stovall says.

