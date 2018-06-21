Porn star Stormy Daniels says she is planning a trip to the U.S. southern border in an apparent hope to help migrant families who were separated when entering the country.

Daniels is suing President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, over a hush agreement about an affair she claims she had with Trump. She posted on Twitter Thursday — the same day first lady Melania Trump visited a migrant children's shelter in Texas — that she planned to head to the southern border sometime next week.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, has recently taken on several cases for immigrant children who were separated from their parents when entering the country illegally. He said he's working with at least 60 families in several border states.

A Twitter user tweeted to Daniels asking her to help these families: "Stormy please use your platform to help Avenatti and these kids.. ! We know how much you love your child and we need to help their parents get them back."

Daniels responded that she would be heading down "in a week."

I am headed down in a week. Don't worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources. https://t.co/kT64pWZ4QN — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 21, 2018

"Don't worry," she wrote. "Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources."

Daniels has been on a nationwide strip club tour and has a scheduled stop in Texas on July 4. It's unclear whether she will make any additional stops in Texas.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily halted the practice of separating immigrant families, but the order has raised a number of questions, including what will happen to the more than 2,000 families already separated.

Here is a ltr from my client Lilian, in custody, to her 7 yr old daughter Britany (in pic with mom long ago). Lilian has no idea where they took Britany and ICE will not tell her. Lilian is about to be deported without her daughter, who she fears she will never see again. pic.twitter.com/sv8xszlHu5 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 20, 2018

