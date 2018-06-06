Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a new lawsuit Wednesday, alleging her former attorney who represented her in a hush agreement with President Trump and his personal attorney betrayed her and instead acted as a "puppet" for the two, according to NBC News.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, lays out a lengthy conspiracy against Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, and includes text messages between her former attorney Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against Davidson and Cohen, claims the two lawyers "hatched a plan" and "colluded" together to get Daniels on Fox News and deny her alleged affair with Trump.

In one text message, Cohen called Davidson a "pal," according to the complaint.

The suit claims Trump was aware of the communications and coordination between the two attorneys and the only person who didn't know of the behind-the-scenes planning was Daniels.

Davidson was representing Daniels when she signed a non-disclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election, agreeing to keep silent about her claims of an affair with Trump in exchange for $130,000.

Currently, Daniels is suing to be released from the agreement. She is now represented by attorney Michael Avenatti.

Cohen is currently under a federal criminal investigation. His home, office and hotel room was raided and investigators reportedly took, among other things, recordings of conversations concerning Daniels.

Wednesday's complaint also accuses Davidson of breaking attorney-client confidentiality when he told Cohen that Daniels was going to hire a new lawyer and file a lawsuit about the agreement, thus making it open to the public.

"Mr. Davidson abdicated his role as an advocate and fiduciary of his client Ms. Clifford and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump in order to advance their interests at the expense of Ms. Clifford," the suit says, according to NBC News.

The text messages between Cohen and Davidson include the two discussing a rush to get Daniels on Fox News to dispute the affair claims earlier this year.

"I have her tentatively scheduled for Hannity tonight," Cohen texted Davidson on Jan. 17, according to the complaint.

Davidson, according to the lawsuit, responded that she couldn't that evening but he was "trying to get her to commit for tomorrow."

Cohen said the delay wasn't good and "by doing tomorrow you just create another news cycle instead of putting an end to this one," according to the complaint.

Later, Cohen texted Davidson, saying "the wise men all believe the story is dying and don't think it's smart for her to do any interviews."

The lawsuit claims the "wise men" included Trump, but no proof is laid out in the complaint, NBC News reported.

After the lawsuit was filed, Avenatti posted on Twitter that "this is a search for the truth and we will find it and expose it."

