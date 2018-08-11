People comfort each other at the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

Some people who survived the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting that left 13 dead, including the gunman, also escaped the mass shooting at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas last year, according to the Los Angeles Times and New York Times.

"A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here," Chandler Gunn, 23, told the LA Times. "There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice."

Carl Edgar, 24, said he had friends survive the Vegas attack at a country music festival shooting that left 58 dead in October 2017 as well as this one in the country-western themed bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"If they survived that, they’ll survive this," Edgar told the Times.

Chris Weber, who rushed to the bar after learning a friend might have been shot, told The New York Times he believed people inside the bar at the time had also attended the festival.

Journalists on the scene have said on Twitter they have heard similar stories about victims who had survived both shootings.

We are hearing that some of the people who were at #Borderline, were also at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, scene of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. #ThousandOaks #shooting — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) November 8, 2018

A man outside the Borderline bar awaiting word on his friends says they had previously attended the Route 91 festival in Vegas that was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Terrible. — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 8, 2018

On Wednesday night, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill and opened fire, killing eleven people and a sheriff's sergeant. The shooter also died during the attack.

