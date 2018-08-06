Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 30th annual Candlelight Vigil.

A veteran Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, charged with lying to FBI agents about his contacts with reporters during a leak investigation, was released on his own recognizance Friday after surrendering his passport during his first appearance in federal court.

James A. Wolfe, 57, the Senate panel's longtime director of security, faces three counts of making false statements to agents as part of an inquiry in which federal authorities also seized emails and phone records belonging to a New York Times reporter.

During his brief appearance before a federal magistrate in Baltimore, Wolfe also was ordered not to travel outside Maryland and Washington, where he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

One of the four reporters who prosecutors alleged received information from Wolfe was identified as New York Times correspondent Ali Watkins, the newspaper said Thursday night, adding that the Senate staffer and Watkins had a romantic relationship that began about four years ago.

A federal prosecutor notified Watkins on Feb. 13 that the DOJ had obtained information on her Google email accounts and Verizon phone, the Times reported. The action departed from traditional practice by federal authorities who generally notify reporters in advance before seeking their communications. The seized records spanned years before and after Watkins joined the Times in 2017 to cover federal law enforcement.

It is the first known instance in which the Trump administration has seized records from a journalist during the course of a leak investigation.

In court papers unsealed late Thursday, federal investigators appeared to focus on Wolfe as the source of a April 3 article written by Watkins while she was a reporter at BuzzFeed News in which she identified former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page as being in contact with a Russian intelligence officer in 2013.

According to Justice Department rules for getting information from, or records of, members of the news media, "the approach in every instance must be to strike the proper balance among several vital interests: Protecting national security, ensuring public safety, promoting effective law enforcement and the fair administration of justice, and safeguarding the essential role of the free press in fostering government accountability and an open society."

Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the Justice action sent "a terrible message to the public and should never be considered except as the last resort in a truly essential investigation."

"We call on the Justice Department to explain how its actions adhered to its own guidelines for protecting news-gathering from exactly these kinds of damaging intrusions," Brown said. "These rules protect the public's interest in allowing journalists to report on what's happening inside the government without fear of being investigated."

Watkins' attorney, Mark MacDougall, had described the seizure as "disconcerting."

“Whether it was really necessary here will depend on the nature of the investigation and the scope of any charges," MacDougall said in a statement.

In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a broad crackdown on unauthorized disclosures of classified information, warning both would-be leakers and the media as he demanded that the "culture of leaking must stop."

Referring to an "explosion'' of leaks since President Trump took office, Sessions said the Justice Department has “more than tripled" the number of active leak investigations compared to the number pending at the end of the Obama administration.

Sessions' remarks threatened a break with the Obama Justice Department policy, which asserted that reporters would not be targeted.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, taking fire for aggressive investigative tactics taken against journalists, pledged in 2013 that he would "not prosecute any reporter'' for doing their jobs.

The Trump Justice Department, however, has offered no such blanket protections, as Sessions also announced the creation of a new counterintelligence unit within the FBI that would focus exclusively on leaks of classified material to the press and others.

A "terrific thing"

Asked about Wolfe's arrest Friday, Trump said the action could prove to be a "terrific thing."

In a joint statement, the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate panel, said while they were "troubled" by the charges against the former staffer, they did not believe that the allegations against Wolfe involved the mishandling of classified information.

"We were made aware of the investigation late last year, and have fully cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice since then," Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

"This news is disappointing...however, we trust the justice system to act appropriately and ensure due process as this case unfolds."

