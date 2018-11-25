WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith attended a segregation academy in high school and praised a Confederate soldier's attempts to "defend his homeland," according to reports.

The reports, from the Jackson Free Press, an independent newspaper in Mississippi, and CNN, are the latest that attempt to pair Hyde-Smith with Mississippi's racist history ahead of a tense runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy, who is vying to become the state's first African-American in the Senate since the Reconstruction.

In recent weeks, Hyde-Smith was criticized for a joke where she said she'd gladly attend a "public hanging" and be in the "front row." She was also captured on video making a joke about voter suppression, and photos posted to Facebook in 2014 show her with Confederate items and a caption reading, "Mississippi history at its best!"

More: Cindy Hyde-Smith apologizes for 'hanging' comment, says her words were used as a 'weapon'

More: Trump: ‘It’s a shame’ Mississippi senator is being criticized over ‘hanging’ comment

More: Walmart wants donation refund from Mississippi Senator who made 'public hanging' comment

Espy has pointed repeatedly to the comments while campaigning. Hyde-Smith apologized for the "hanging" comments during a debate earlier this week and dubbed the voting suppression comments a "joke."

But the continued reports have garnered national attention to the runoff race, which is expected to see a higher-than-average turnout. President Donald Trump is planning multiple rallies next week ahead of the election to help lock another Republican seat in the Senate after large losses in the House allowed Democrats to gain control.

Cindy Hyde-Smith through the years: Gallery Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2012. Cindy Hyde-Smith Republican Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith, speaks about the improvements taking place at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, D-Brookhaven Cindy Hyde-Smith stands with Canton Academy senior Wyatt Haynes (center), who received the 2014 Dixie National Rodeo Hall of Junior Champions Scholarship, and Gov. Phil Bryant. Sens. Videt Carmichael, R-Meridian, and Cindy Hyde-Smith, D-Brookhaven, confer in 2008. State Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, D-Brookhaven, Debbie Dawkins, D-Pass Christian, and Gloria Williamson, D-Philadelphia, from left, confer in the rotunda of the Capitol in 2006. Cindy Hyde-Smith recounts her department's accomplishments during her re-election campaign speech at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, D-Brookhaven (left) and Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven confer in Senate chambers at the Capitol in 2009. Jasmine Murray (left), of Columbus, is escorted by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, D-Brookhaven, to a ceremony in the Senate Chamber. From left: Percy Quinn, Casey Chamblee, Andy Quinn and state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith Democrat Joel Gill of Pickens, left, and his opponent for state Agriculture Commissioner, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, speak to reporters in 2011. Chief Justice William L. Waller, Jr. administers the oath of office to Agriculture Comissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith, right, recites the oath of office as her daughter, Anna-Michael Smith, center, holds the Bible and the commissioner's husband, Michael Smith watches. Cindy Hyde-Smith, right recites the oath of office. State Treasurer Lynn Finch and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde Smith for Magnolia. From left: State Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith, Miss Mississippi Hannah Roberts, state Treasurer Lynn Fitch Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to the Clarion-Ledger editorial board. Mississippi Agricultural Comissioner candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to the Clarion-Ledger editorial board. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2011. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2012. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2012. Cindy Hyde-Smith Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith monitors discussions during floor debate at the Capitol in 2013.

The Jackson Free Press reported Friday that Hyde-Smith attended Lawrence County Academy, a school founded in 1970, the year many Mississippi public high schools integrated.

The Free Press reported the school was created for parents who did not want to send their children to schools with black students. The newspaper included photos from the school's yearbook, including a group photo of the cheerleading squad, of which Hyde-Smith was a member.

The photo shows the school's mascot dressed in what appears to be a Confederate uniform holding a Confederate flag.

Hyde-Smith campaign spokeswoman Melissa Scallan responded to the report by saying: “In their latest attempt to help Mike Espy, the gotcha liberal media has taken leave of their senses. They have stooped to a new low, attacking her entire family and trying to destroy her personally instead of focusing on the clear differences on the issues between Cindy Hyde-Smith and her far-left opponent.”

In this July 27, 2017, file photo Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis, AP

On Saturday, another report delved into Hyde-Smith's work as a legislator and found she once praised a Confederate soldier for his work to "defend his homeland." CNN reports that as a state senator in 2007, Hyde-Smith co-sponsored a resolution that honored Effie Lucille Nicholson Pharr, whose father was a soldier in Robert E. Lee's army.

The resolution said her father "fought to defend his homeland and contributed to the rebuilding of the country," CNN reported.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com