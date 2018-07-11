Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned meeting this week with officials from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was postponed Wednesday without explanation.

A statement from the State Department did not offer a reason for the delay nor announce a new date, other than to say it will take place "when our respective schedules permit."

The secretary had been scheduled to meet with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York on Thursday in what was billed as preparation for a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim met in June in Singapore and signed a broad-brush agreement pledging to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The State Department said "ongoing conversations continue to take place" between the two countries and the United States remains focused on fulfilling the commitments made in Singapore.

North Korea's foreign ministry warned last week that it could resume its policy aimed at strengthening its nuclear arsenal if the U.S. does not lift economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

In South Korea, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said at a news briefing that even though the meeting was postponed, it did not mean that dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang had "lost steam," South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

