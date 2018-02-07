Ten more Sears and Kmart stores have been added to the growing list of locations slated for closure, a move that represents another step in the diminishment of what were once two of the nation's most prominent shopping chains.
Sears Holdings, which owns both chains, said it informed employees Thursday that it would be shuttering nine Sears stores and one Kmart in late September. Liquidation is scheduled to begin as early as July 13, the company said in a statement.
With the additions, a total of 78 stores – 62 Sears and 16 Kmart locations – will close in September.
The addition of 10 wasn't a total surprise. In announcing May 31 that it would close 63 stores, Sears Holdings said that it had identified a total of 100 underperforming stores – meaning they could be on the chopping block. Though it had planned to close more stores, it pulled back at the time.
But the change of heart didn't last long. Five more Sears stores were added to the closure list on June 6.
Sears and Kmart just keep shrinking. Sears Holdings has closed more than 500 stores over 15 months through the end of its fiscal quarter on May 5. At the time, it had about 900 stores left, according to Susquehanna International Group retail stock analyst Bill Dreher.
The closures come as Sears Holdings piles up losses. For the first fiscal quarter, Sears reported a net loss of $424 million compared to net income of $245 million in the year-ago period when the company had a temporary gain from the sale of its Craftsman brand.
The chains have had to deal with declining mall traffic and heightened online competition.
Sears said Monday that the closures were part of the company's “ongoing efforts to streamline the company's operations and focus on our best stores.”
Referring to the closure of a single store in Florida, it said “eligible associates impacted by the store closure will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” the statement said.
Sears spokesman Larry Costello said that beyond the statement Sears was “not commenting further.”
Here's a list of the latest stores being closed:
California
Newark: Sears at 6000 Mowry Ave.
Thousand Oaks: Sears at 145 W Hillcrest Drive
Florida
Altamonte Springs: Sears at 451 East Altamonte Drive
Michigan
Troy: Sears at 300 W. 14 Mile Rd.
Montana
West Havre: Kmart at 3180 Highway 2
New York
Clay: Sears at 4155 State Route 31
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City: Sears at 4400 S Western Ave
Virginia
Virginia Beach: Sears at 4588 Virginia Beach Blvd
Chesapeake: Sears at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
Wisconsin
Madison: Sears at 53 West Towne Mall C
June 6 closings list
Less than a week after announcing 63 stores would close, the company added five more Sears stores to the list, which also are set to close in early September.
Connecticut
Waterbury: Sears at 425 Union St Waterbury
Nebraska
Omaha: Sears at 3420 Oak View Drive
Louisiana
Monroe: Sears at 4800 Millhaven Road
Shreveport: Sears at 3601 Southern Ave.
Bossier City: Sears at 2950 E Texas St
May 31 closings list
On May 31, Sears announced the following 63 stores would close in early September, which includes 15 Kmart and 48 Sears stores:
Arizona
Phoenix: Sears at 10001 N Metro Parkway West
California
City of Industry: Sears at 100 S Puente Hills Mall
Ridgecrest: Kmart at 910 North China Lake Blvd.
Colorado
Arvada: Kmart at 9881 W 58th Avenue
Florida
Tampa: Kmart at 5400 E Busch Blvd
Tampa: Sears at 7902 Citrus Park Town Center
Sanford: Sears at 320 Towne Center Circle
Georgia
Atlanta: Sears at 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E.
Morrow: Sears at 1300 Southlake Mall
Duluth: Sears at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road
Hawaii
Lihue: Kmart at 4303 Nawiliwili Road
Illinois
Vernon Hills: Sears at #2 Hawthorn Center
Aurora: Sears at #2 Fox Valley Center
Gurnee: Sears at 6136 W Grand Avenue
Rockford: Kmart at 5909 E State Street
Springfield: Sears at 104 West White Oaks Mall
Indiana
Lafayette: Sears at 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S
Muncie: Sears at 40 Muncie Mall
Indianapolis: Sears at 6020 E 82Nd Street
Iowa
Davenport: Sears at 320 W Kimberly Road
Des Moines: Kmart at 2535 Hubbell Avenue
Kansas
Topeka: Sears at 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road
Louisiana
Alexandria: Sears at Alexandria Mall
Lake Charles: Kmart at 4070 Ryan Street
Massachusetts
Peabody: Sears at Hwys 114 & 128
Springfield: Sears at Eastfield Mall
Michigan
Flint: Sears at 3191 S Linden Road
Dearborn: Sears at 18900 Michigan Avenue
Sterling Heights: Sears at 14100 Lakeside Circle
Traverse City: Sears at 1212 S Airport Road W
Minnesota
Brooklyn Center: Sears at 1297 Shingle Creek Drive
Duluth: Kmart at 215 North Central Avenue
Duluth: Sears at Miller Hill Mall
Mississippi
Hattiesburg: Sears at 1000 Turtle Creek Drive
Missouri
St. Louis: Sears at 250 S County Center Way
Chesterfield: Sears at #1 Chesterfield Mall
Montana
Billings: Sears at 1515 Grand Avenue
New Jersey
Burlington: Sears at 2501 Mt Holly Road
Lawrenceville: Sears at 300 Quaker Bridge Mall
Ocean: Sears at 2341 Rt 66
Passaic: Kmart at 24 34 Barbour Avenue
New Mexico
Albuquerque: Kmart at 2100 Carlisle Avenue
Albuquerque: Sears at 10000 Coors Bypass N.W.
New York
De Witt/Syracuse: Sears at 3649 Erie Blvd E
Rosedale: Kmart at 25301 Rockaway Blvd
West Babylon: Kmart at 1000 Montauk Highway
North Dakota
Grand Forks: Sears at 2800 S Columbia Road
Ohio
Lima: Sears at 2400 Elida Road
Strongsville: Sears at 17271 Southpark Center
Oregon
Portland: Kmart at 12350 N E Sandy Blvd
Pennsylvania
Latrobe: Kmart at 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza
Pittsburgh/South Hills: Sears at 300 S Hills Village
Pittsburgh: Sears at 1000 Robinson Center Drive
South Carolina
Spartanburg: Sears at 205 W Blackstock Road
Anderson: Sears at 3101 N Main Street
South Dakota
Sioux Falls: Sears at 3400 Empire Mall
Tennessee
Knoxville: Sears at 2931 Knoxville Center Drive
Texas
Cedar Park: Sears at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive
Denton: Sears at Golden Triangle Mall
Fort Worth: Sears at 1800 Green Oaks Road
Laredo: Kmart at 5000 San Dario
Lewisville: Sears at 2401 S Stemmons Freeway
Washington
Tacoma: Sears at 4502 S Steele Street
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko.