One thing we're thankful for this holiday? "Saturday Night Live," which is reliably funny when tackling the traditions of Thanksgiving.

To celebrate Thanksgiving Eve, NBC is airing some of its top sketches about the holiday. And there are plenty of bits to choose from, including many festive songs from Lil' Baby Aidy rapping about being a "Back Home Baller," to Adam Sandler strumming a Thanksgiving song and Garth and Katt making up words about "Directions to Grandma's House."

Of course, there are plenty of sketches set at the dinner table, too, from a clip that's more than 30 years old, to a favorite from last weekend. (Honorable mention: Here's a bizarre Thanksgiving sketch that was cut for time in 2016, but deserves to be seen today.)

Here are eight of the best Thanksgiving episodes to ever air on "SNL."

8. Thanksgiving Dinner

In a sketch from 1979, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin and Paul Shaffer are relegated to the kids' table in the basement, despite being well into adulthood. They wind up earning their assigned seats, however.

7. Debbie Downer: Thanksgiving Dinner

Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer knows just what tidbits to share in order to make her peers feel uncomfortable. She's such a downer, even the turkey leaves the table in this 2004 clip.

6. Target Commercial

Do post-election gatherings with the family stress you out? This parody Target commercial from 2016 invites Thanksgiving guests to come enjoy "the big empty parking lot you can just come sit in for a sec."

5. Adam Sandler on Thanksgiving

In a 1992 Weekend Update segment, Adam Sandler plays us his best Thanksgiving song ... which incorporates plenty of random facts that rhyme with words about how he loves to eat turkey "in a big brown shoe."

4. Garth and Kat sing Thanksgiving songs

Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig's musical duo Garth and Kat clearly make up the words to the song "Directions to Grandma's House" on the spot in 2011. But the line "Who loves the tin foil?" is a winner, and so is special guest Chris Martin, who makes a cameo.

3. Penelope: Thanksgiving

Wiig, playing another one of her popular characters in 2010, is a one-upper working at a soup kitchen for Thanksgiving. The character Penelope is especially funny next to Anne Hathaway's do-gooder Mary. She's a little more thankful than everyone else, so...

2. Back Home Ballers

The catchy, all-girl rap details the benefits of coming back in town to see your folks on Thanksgiving: "They wait on me like I'm sickly, that's a life of a back home baller," goes the song from 2014.

1. Thanksgiving Miracle

The only thing that can keep a family from having contentious discussions about politics, racism and gender norms? Adele. Everyone loves Adele. They did in 2015 and they still do today.

