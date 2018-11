LONDON — The global law-enforcement group Interpol elected South Korea's Kim Jong-yang as its new president Wednesday. Kim's election averts a crisis in the international police body because it thwarts efforts by Russia to lead Interpol.

Kim was chosen by a vote at Interpol's annual general assembly in Dubai. He will serve a two-year term. Russian Alexander Prokopchuck was widely tipped to win.

The prospect of a Russian sitting atop the international police organization raised red flags in Washington and among critics of the Kremlin who believed Russia's Vladimir Putin would have tried to influence Interpol to go after his political opponents.

"I can't imagine a more inappropriate person" for Interpol, Bill Browder, an American businessman and prominent Putin foe, told reporters in London on Tuesday, speaking of Prokopchuck. "And I can't imagine a more inappropriate country."

Browder said that if Russia had won it would have been like putting the "mafia in charge" of Interpol. Browder is responsible for pushing successful congressional passage of the Magnitsky Act, which imposes sanctions against government officials who commit human-rights abuses. The Magnitsky Act was used to sanction 17 Saudi nationals accused of murdering the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has also been used for sanctions against Russia for its actions supporting separatists in Ukraine.

Ahead of the vote, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Chris Coons, D-Del. and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. issued a statement in which they described Russia's candidacy as "akin to putting a fox in charge of the henhouse."

"Russia routinely abuses Interpol for the purpose of settling scores and harassing political opponents, dissidents and journalists,” the senators said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "strongly" endorsed the South Korean candidate.

Kim's elevation to the presidency comes in the wake of the disappearance of Meng Hongwei, a Chinese national who ran Lyon, France-based Interpol before vanishing in China in mysterious circumstances two months ago. Interpol said Hongwei resigned but his wife fears he is dead after being detained as part of a corruption crackdown.

