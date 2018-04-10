Nintendo may soon be giving the Switch an update.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that an updated version of Nintendo's latest console will arrive next year, potentially as soon as next summer.

The new console is said to be similar to the existing Switch and will be compatible with current Switch games. The Journal reports that Nintendo is still deciding on features, with a "brighter, thinner and more energy-efficient" display one possibility.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, Nintendo said it had “nothing to announce on this topic.”

First released in March of last year, a move to refresh the Switch hardware would not be surprising and is a tactic that Nintendo and its competitors have employed in the past. Sony and Microsoft have each introduced multiple iterations of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, respectively, refining the design and improving the performance.

Both companies have even added more powerful systems, the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, that are capable of taking advantage of the increasingly standard television features such as HDR and 4K.

An update to the Switch would also make sense given the product's unique feature of convertible play – on a TV screen when docked or on the go with its built-in screen. The increasing popularity of mobile games such as "Fortnite" on smartphones has added additional competition for Nintendo.

Compared with the bright, vibrant, high-resolution displays on recent iPhones, Galaxy smartphones and other Android flagships, which are refreshed with new models every year, the Switch's 6.2-inch 720p touchscreen looks increasingly outdated.

Nintendo, for its part, has updated its portable GameBoy and 3DS lines several times during their lifecycles. The 3DS was introduced in 2011 but has since seen a number of updates including the 3DS XL and 2DS XL, the latter of which was added in September 2017. All 3DS and 2DS systems can still play games from the original DS and 3DS launches.

What will happen with the 3DS line if Nintendo does, indeed, update its Switch hardware, however, also remains to be seen.

